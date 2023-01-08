Destiny’s Child: What Happened to the Group LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson Formed After Being Fired

Destiny’s Child fans will never forget the group member switch-up. Midway through the promotion of the group’s second album, two new members were introduced. A legal battle ensued after LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson claimed they were kicked out of the group due to disagreements with management. They quickly went on to start a new group, but it was short-lived.

Destiny’s Child – Michael Crabtree – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

A recap of their firing from Destiny’s Child

Luckett and Roberson joined an early iteration of Destiny’s Child when they were 10 years old. Together, the group released two albums: a self-titled album and their sophomore album, The Writings on the Wall. While Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland were pushed as the first and second lead singers, Luckett and Roberson were viewed by the public as support members.

Source: YouTube

The tension between the group surfaced during the recording of their second album. Luckett and Roberson accused management, who happened to be Beyoncé’s father, Matthew, of not paying them adequately and setting Beyoncé up for solo success. The two demanded new management. As a result, they say were kicked out of the group without warning. The girls discovered they were no longer part of the group when the premiere of the video for “Say My Name” was released and featured two new members.

They filed a suit against Destiny’s Child and Matthew Knowles, alleging that they were forced out of the group, and were also victims of career sabotage after Destiny’s Child released their song “Survivor,” taking disses at Roberson and Luckett. The suit was settled in July 2002, with Rolling Stone reporting that all parties were charged with breach of contract.

LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson formed another R&B quartet called Anjel

In the midst of the lawsuit, Roberson and Luckett were ready to be back on the music scene. In a 2001 interview with MTV News, they announced they’d signed to Jagged Edge’s Casey twins label and formed a trio, Anjel. At the time of the interview, they did not name the third member. Within months, a fourth member would join, adding in singers Tiffany Beaudoin and Naty Quinones.

Source: YouTube

At the time, Roberson and Luckett were dating the twin brothers from Jagged Edge. When they were in Destiny’s Child, they toured with them. Matthew Knowles later attributed Roberson and Luckett’s romantic relationships with the Jagged Edge twins to their issues with Beyoncé and Rowland.

In April 2002, Anjel appeared on the cover of Sister2Sister Magazine. The two new members were introduced, and Luckett and Roberson discussed their acrimonious exits from Destiny’s Child, and their transition into the new group.

The group split when their record label went under

Anjel got to work immediately. They relocated to Atlanta, where they recorded 22 songs for an album that was set to be titled Heavenly. They even had a few promotional appearances, showing off their singing chops.

Unfortunately, Jagged Edge’s production company, 581 Productions, folded, and Anjel split in 2003. After the split, members went their separate ways, with Luckett going on to have a successful solo career in music and acting.