Fans of Netflix’s Cobra Kai eagerly anticipate the release of season 6 of the streaming hit. Looking for any information regarding the series, Ralph Macchio‘s fans rushed to his Instagram for any clues regarding the production of the series’ final season. Here’s what they found.

On Jan. 20, 2023, Netflix officially announced that Cobra Kai would return for its sixth and final installment. However, series star Ralph Macchio has remained mum on any news regarding its last season thus far.

Fans continue to look for clues regarding the actor’s whereabouts, wondering if he is on location filming the series. However, in his last Instagram post, dated Sept. 21, 2023, Macchio was not pictured near the series set.

Instead, Macchio shared a picture of Salt Lake taken while he was in Utah at the FanX convention. The Cobra Kai actor did not address the series in his caption.

However, the photo was shared during the SAG-AFTRA, and the WGA strike was still on. The WGA has since reached a tentative agreement, and as of Oct. 2, SAG-AFTRA is heading into negotiations with Hollywood studios.

Therefore, production on all shows with union members halted during that time. Production will likely begin or resume for Cobra Kai‘s final season when the strikes are fully settled.

In an interview, Ralph Macchio says ‘Cobra Kai’ filming should begin ‘soon, we hope’

Ralph Macchio on the set of season 5 of Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ | Netflix

In an interview for Deadline Hollywood’s 20 Questions on Deadline podcast, Ralph Macchio discussed his hopes for Cobra Kai season 6. Macchio said the series should begin filming “soon, we hope.”

He discussed how six seasons of The Karate Kid spinoff series “feels right” to end now. “It’s time to bring Cobra Kai proper in for a landing. When I say Cobra Kai proper, it means that section of the universe.”

Macchio explains how he has “walked in Daniel Russo’s shoes since 1984. He says, “They are pretty comfortable shoes,” and it never ceases to amaze him the longevity of that character.

He continued, “This is the Karate Kid cinematic universe. Is it really over? Are there prequel ideas? Are there ideas for spinning off some of the younger characters? Or maybe even the OG characters?”

He concluded, “Like what Better Call Saul did with Breaking Bad. Two totally different looks and feels, and both successful.”

“I thought decades ago I’d never throw the Gi back on. Now it’s richer and deeper than ever, and I can’t imagine this being the end of it, and if it is, it’s time.”

‘Cobra Kai’ showrunners have always wanted to end the show with season 6

A letter to you, the greatest fans in the world, from the showrunners of COBRA KAI. pic.twitter.com/Nz71m5iOOm — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) January 20, 2023

In a statement on X, the showrunners expressed their heartfelt gratitude to fans and promised a big final season to close out the story. However, they did not explain anything further when they released this statement in January 2023.

“When Daniel LaRusso arrived in the Valley with his mother in 1984, little did he know that his life would be forever changed. The same went for three young kids from New Jersey who hadn’t yet met one another,” it began.

“Daniel’s journey from bullied teen to underdog hero became an indelible part of our childhoods and something that we would always carry with us in our hearts. Reacquainting the world with The Karate Kid universe has been our humble honor,” the statement continued.

“Our day one goal with Cobra Kai has always been to end it on our terms, leaving the Valley in the time and place we’ve always imagined. So it is with immense pride and thankfulness that we are able to announce that achievement and the upcoming Season Six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai,” it read.

Showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg concluded that while the end of Cobra Kai is a “bittersweet day for the fandom,” the “Miyagiverse has never been stronger.” However, Netflix has yet to reveal a debut day for the series, which taught fans to “Strike First. Strike Hard. No Mercy.”

Seasons 1 through 5 of Cobra Kai are available to stream on Netflix.