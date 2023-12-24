The Smashing Pumpkins, Michael Bolton, and Chrissy Metz will perform at this year's Disney Christmas parade.

Is it your Christmas wish to spend the day with Mickey, Minnie, and your other favorite Disney characters? While celebrating the holiday at Disney World or Disneyland might not be in the cards this year, you can still soak in some Disney Christmas magic thanks to the 2023 Disney Christmas parade.

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade. The 2023 parade features a star-studded lineup of performers, including Derek and Julianne Hough, Chrissy Metz, Smashing Pumpkins, and Michael Bolton. Here’s what you need to know about the 2023 Disney Christmas parade and how to watch it.

Disney’s Christmas Day parade airs at 10 a.m. on ABC

The Smashing Pumpkins at the 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade | ABC/Disney Parks

Disney’s Christmas Day parade has been a holiday tradition since 1983. Filmed earlier this year at Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., viewers can tune in as floats spread holiday cheer as they head down Main Street U.S.A. Derek Hough and Julianne Hough host the 2023 parade, along with Jesse Palmer (from Disneyland) and Mickey Guyton (from Disney World).

For Julianne Hough, hosting the parade is something she looks forward to all year.

“Christmas at Disney? Say less!” she wrote on Instagram. “I love being able to take a walk down memory lane every holiday season to reminisce on all the magical times we’ve had! Let the countdown to Christmas begin!“

The 2023 Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs fr​​om 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. EST (9 to 11 a.m. PT) on ABC. The parade streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Who is performing at the 2023 Disney Christmas Parade?

In addition to the parade, the Christmas Day parade features an array of musical acts performing a selection of classic holiday songs and new tunes. The lineup includes:

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough performing “Good Morning” and “Deck the Halls” Medley

Ariana DeBose performing “This Wish” from the new Disney movie Wish

Chrissy Metz performing “Silver Bells”

The Smashing Pumpkins performing the new original holiday song “Evergreen”

Iam Tongi performing “Mele Kalikimaka”

The Broadway and North American Tour Cast of Disney’s Aladdin performing “Friend Like Me”

Meg Donnelly performing “Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”

Michael Bolton performing “Joy to the World”

This year’s parade with also feature a special look back at a few memorable performances from years past, including:

NSYNC’s 1998 performance of “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays”

Gwen Stefani’s 2018 performance of “Winter Wonderland”

Mary J. Blige and David Foster’s 2013 performance “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

What Christmas movies are on TV on Dec. 25?

​​Not a Disney fan? There’s no shortage of other seasonal programming to watch on Monday morning.

Highlights include Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, and The Santa Clause on Freeform and A Christmas Carol (1951) on FX. E! airs a marathon of the much-loved holiday classic It’s a Wonderful Life. A Christmas Story marathon airs all day on TBS and TNT. Throughout the day, MeTV will air a selection of holiday-themed episodes from classic shows such as The Beverly Hillbillies and Leave It to Beaver. Hallmark Channel and Lifetime are also airing a selection of their original holiday movies.

