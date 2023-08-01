The three-time Emmy winner may add a new statuette to his collection after his 13th choreography nomination.

Dancing with the Stars judge and six-time mirrorball winner Derek Hough has reached yet another professional milestone. He recently learned he achieved a 13th nomination for his choreography work, surpassing one of the most prolific dancers in a generation to reach this milestone. Hough says, “Life flashed before my eyes” after learning of the accolade.

Derek Hough sits behind the judge’s table during ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 30 | Christopher Willard via Getty Images

Derek Hough starts ‘DWTS’ season 32 on a high note

In an interview with Gold Derby, Derek Hough discussed his surprise when he learned of his 13th Emmy nomination for his work as a choreographer. The accolade stemmed from a season 31 routine titled “Higher.”

This latest nomination makes Hough the most nominated choreographer in Emmy history, surpassing Debbie Allen. Her work as a choreographer, actor, and director on Broadway, television, and movies made her a mainstay of the industry for over 50 years.

Hough said, “his whole life started “flashing before my eyes” after learning of the nomination in July 2023. He reflected on the “thousands and thousands of hours” he’s spent honing his craft.

“Choreographing was never something I thought about doing or being,” Hough admitted. “I don’t know what it’s like now, but when I was choreographing, there were no classes of like, ‘This is how you choreograph. You do this, and you do that.’ There was no education of it except for just experience.”

He continued that there has been a lot of “trial and error of figuring out as you go along.” However, Hough has also learned to listen to his instincts.

Hough is “thankful and grateful” for the accolade but even more for the opportunity to continue to create dynamic dance routines. “There are so many great choreographers, there are so many great creatives who are just incredible, and I’m just very fortunate that I’ve had this platform to create pieces.”

Derek Hough talks about the routine that scored him a lucky 13 nomination

The routine that scored Derek Hough a 13th Emmy nomination differed from those he had crafted for the reality tv series prior. During season 32, Dancing with the Stars aired on Disney+ instead of ABC.

Therefore, he didn’t have to shorten the routine to adhere to network standards. It clocked in at three-and-one-half minutes long.

Hough used good friend Michael Buble’s song as the routine’s foundation. However, he also wanted to feature the singer as well.

He told Gold Derby, “I asked Michael, ‘How do you feel about this being a dance piece? A performance and not an artist piece with the dancing in the background?’”

“[And] he was like, ‘Do your thing, man. I want to see you do your thing, whatever you want. Whatever I can do to serve you, let me know.’ I was like, ‘Wow.’ There are not many artists that do that, by the way,” Hough said.

Also featured in the routine was Hough’s fiance Hayley Erbert. The couple became engaged in June 2022 after dating for seven years.

Will Derek Hough choreograph new routines for ‘DWTS’ season 32?

Derek Hough will return to the judge’s table for season 32 of the long-running reality dance competition series. He will sit alongside original judges Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli there.

The series will feature significant changes as it heads into its newest installment. First, the series continues to mourn head judge Len Goodman, who died in April 2023.

Secondly, Tyra Banks left her role as host of the series. Alfonso Ribiero and Hough’s sister Julianne Hough will now helm the season. It has not yet been revealed if Hough will choreograph any new routines for the latest season of the series.

Finally, the series returns to ABC full-time after one season on Disney+. Dancing with the Stars will subsequently air on ABC and Disney+ for season 32 beginning this fall. An official start date has not yet been announced.