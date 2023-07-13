Derek Hough has scored a 13th Emmy nomination for his choreography on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

Dancing with the Stars‘ Derek Hough has scored a 13th Emmy nomination for his work as a choreographer, eclipsing a legendary contemporary in his field. Hough, who won an unprecedented six mirrorball trophies as a dancer on the ABC series, learned of his latest career accomplishment on the heels of the Emmy nominations released on July 12, 2023.

Derek Hough poses with the award for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming for “Dancing With The Stars” at the Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2021, in Los Angeles, California | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Derek Hough hits career milestone with latest professional achievement

Nominations for the 75th annual Emmy Awards were released on July 12, 2023. Current Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough scored a lucky 13th nomination for his choreography work on the series’ 31st season.

Hough now holds the most nominations in Emmy history in the category of choreography. Debbie Allen held the record prior. Her work as a choreographer, actor, and director on Broadway, television, and movies made her a mainstay of the industry for over 50 years. Allen has been nominated for an Emmy award in the dance field 12 times thus far.

Hough was lauded for his choreography in the dance piece “Higher.” He created and danced in the segment featured on Dancing with the Stars alongside his fiance Hayley Erbert.

To Deadline, Hough shared the following statement regarding his nomination. “I’m so grateful for the platform and opportunity that Dancing with the Stars has given me and for the collaboration with so many people over the years to be able to experiment, learn and create choreography for a worldwide audience.”

He continued, “To be recognized by fellow choreographers that I’ve come to know and love and that have influenced me is an incredible honor that I don’t take for granted.”

Derek Hough shared news of his nomination on Instagram

On the same day his nomination was announced, Derek Hough shared a clip of “Higher” with his Instagram followers. He added his remarks regarding the accolade, adding fans could see the performance live during a fall tour.

“EMMY NOMINATED. Wow! Truly humbled and beyond grateful for this incredible honor. Come and see it live and in person as part of my LIVE TOUR “Symphony Of Dance” in a city near you this FALL,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

If Hough wins Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, it will be his fourth Emmy statuette for dance. He previously won awards in 2021, 2015, and 2011 for his choreography on the reality competition television series.

Hough is up against two routines from ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: 30th Anniversary Celebration, Encanto at The Hollywood Bowl, and the Savage X Fenty Show: Vol. 4. Nominated choreographers include Parris Goebel, Jamal Sims, Phillip Chbeeb, and Makenzie Dustman.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ pros and celebs excited for Derek Hough’s 13th nomination

Hayley Erbert and Derek Hough during dance sessions for the ABC special, ‘Step IntoThe Movies’ | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

As soon as word of Derek Hough’s 13th Emmy nomination spread, many of his fellow Dancing with the Stars pros and competing celebrities shared their excitement. They posted their comments in the caption of his Instagram share.

Coda actor Daniel Durant, who appeared in season 31 of the ABC series, wrote, “Congratulations Derek Hough!”

Shangela, who also performed in season 31, shared the following remarks regarding Hough’s Emmy nod. “YASSSSS Derek Hough!!! U KNOW you turned it out on this. And I am SO PROUD OF UUUUU!!!!!!!! Congrats on the nom! The legs are mighty Crispy!”

DWTS pro-Witney Carson also shared congratulations to Hough’s fiance, Hayley Erbert. Carson penned, “Congrats! I’m sorry, but HAYLEY IN THIS!”

Also sharing remarks were pros Peta Murgatroyd, Sasha Farber, and Artem Chigvinstev. Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, and 90210 star Jennie Garth, Hough’s partner in season 5, also shared congratulatory comments.

Derek Hough will return as a judge for Dancing with the Stars season 32. The series is set to return to ABC this fall. The series will also simultaneously stream on Disney+.