Disney+’s K-Drama Lineup for 2023 From ‘Moving’ to ‘Vigilante’

K-drama fans have a lot more projects to look forward to. While Netflix has a long list of original K-dramas, unscripted series, and more planned for 2023, so does Disney+. The streaming platform is ready to release a few K-dramas fans have been eager to see since last year. Fans got their first teasers from Go Yoon-jung’s Moving to Nam Joo-hyuk’s latest role while serving in the military.

‘The Devil,’ ‘Vigilante,’ and ‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3 K-dramas | via Disney+

Disney+ will release the 2023 K-drama ‘Han River’ about its police enforcers

Anyone who knows about South Korea knows one of its biggest attractions is the Han River. It is a go-to spot for couples, tourists, or friends who want to hang out and have fun. Disney+ developed an original K-drama for 2023 titled Han River. The action-comedy stars Kwon Sang-woo and Kim Hee-won as the leading characters.

Du-jin (Kwon) and Chun-seok (Kim) work for the Han River police and have different personalities. While Chun-seok is level-headed, Du-jin has a bit of a temper. Their job is to protect the Han River and its patrons. Along the way, they solve a few crimes that take place. Han River is scheduled to release in the second half of 2023.

‘Race’ has a female lead prove her superiors wrong

Fans are getting another worthy office K-drama, but this time from Disney+. Race will star Welcome To Wedding Hell’s Lee Yeon-h ee and Hong Jong-hyun. According to NME, the drama will follow Park Yoon-jo (Lee), a PR professional who gets a job at a company where her friend works. Ryu Jae-min (Hong) is a bit of a stickler who separates his work life from his personal one.

Leading cast for ‘Race’ K-drama | via Disney+

The K-drama follows her as she works with PR expert Ku Yi-jung (Moon So-ri) and meets the CEO Seo Dong-hoon (U-Know yunho). But Yoon-jo also learns she was given the job as part of a “diversity” tactic and looks to prove her worth to her superiors.

Race is scheduled to release on Disney+ on May 10.

‘Moving’ will star ‘Alchemy of Souls Season 2’ actor Go Yoon-jung

Adapted from the webtoon by Kang Full, Moving is one of Disney+’s long-awaited 2023 K-dramas. The fantasy action thriller focuses on three teenagers. Kim Bong-seok, Jang Hee-soo, and Lee Gang-hoon appear ordinary by most standards. But in reality, they have special superhuman abilities inherited by their parents. Bong-seok can fly, while Hee-soo can heal quickly from wounds. Gang-hoon has immense power and speed.

Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo, and Zo In-sung for ‘Moving’ K-drama | via Disney+

Fans will watch as the three teens try to understand their powers with the help of their parents. Meanwhile, their parents try to shield them from people who wish to use them for their powers. Moving has fans excited as Alchemy of Souls star Go Yoon-jung will star as Hee-soo, Lee Jung-ha as Bong-seok, and Kim Do-hoon as Gang-hoon.

Moving is set to release in August with 20 episodes.

‘The Worst of Evil’ has married police officers take on a criminal organization

Since Squid Game, actor Wi Ha-joon has appeared in Little Women and Bad and Crazy. But fans are gearing up to see him in a sinister role for Disney+’s 2023 K-drama, The Worst of Evil. The crime thriller has The Sound of Magic stars Ji Chang-wook in the role of police officer Park Joon-mo.

Wi Ha-joon and Ji Chang-wook in ‘The Worst of Evil’ K-drama | via Disney+

During an investigation, he becomes aware of a criminal and drug organization running through South Korea, China, and Japan. While he infiltrates the organization, his wife also becomes involved. Actor Lim Se-mi stars as police officer Yoo Ui-jung. The married couple takes on a dangerous threat as the organization is run by newcomer boss Jung Ki-cheol, played by Wi.

The Worst of Evil is set to premiere in the second half of 2023 on Disney+.

‘Vigilante’ was actor Nam Joo-hyuk’s last role before military enlistment

In late January, Twenty-Five Twenty-One star Nam Joo-hyuk announced he would enlist in the military for mandatory service. Nam entered the military on March 20, 2023. While fans wait for his return, they had something to look forward to. Disney+’s 2023 webcomic K-drama Vigilante will be Nam’s latest role while in the military.

The K-drama’s title is self-explanatory. As a child, Kim Ji-Yong (Nam) witnessed his mother brutally beaten to death by a thug in the street. The thug got a minimal prison sentence. As an adult, Ji-yong sees that his mother’s killer is still prone to violence. Seeing that the justice system failed him, he became a vigilante.

By day, he is a model student at a police university. With the help of Jo Gang-ok (Lee Joon-hyuk), Ji-yong is known as “Vigilante” and punishes criminals. But police detective Jo Heon (Yoo Ji-tae) wants to take down Vigilante.

Vigilante is scheduled to release on Disney+ in the second half of 2023.

Disney+ will stream ‘Dr. Romantic’ Season 3 and a few other K-dramas

Alongside a few original K-dramas, Disney+ will also stream Shadow Detective Season 2. The first season was an original by the streaming platform, and developed a second season for 2023. Kim Taek-rok (Lee Sung-min)is a veteran detective who received a call from an “old friend.” The friend claimed they killed Taek-rok’s colleague and has the detective become a suspect. Trying to prove his innocence, they look for the real killer.

Shadow Detective Season 2 will continue to explore Taek-rok’s mysterious past and who the friend really is. Coming back with new seasons on Disney+ is also First Responders and Dr. Romantic. First Responders Season 2 will continue to focus on the first season characters and their stories.

It was announced that Dr.Romantic Season 3 would bring back the original cast from the second season. But the K-drama is originally by SBS, with Disney+ having the honors of streaming the third season. Fans are also looking forward to the SBS K-drama, The Devil. The 20-episode drama follows Ku San-young (Kim Tae-ri), who becomes possessed by a demon. Yeom Hae-sang (Oh Jung-se) can see the demon inside her, and they work together to uncover the truth behind mysterious deaths related to the five sacred objects.

Disney+ will also stream the 2023 K-drama Family: The Unbreakable Bond. The spy-comedy series focuses on a secret agent husband hiding his profession from his wife. But his wife also has a few secrets about why she is the way she is.