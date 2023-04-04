‘Soundtrack #2’: Noh Sang-hyun and Keum Sae-rok to Star in New K-Drama Season – Previously Led by Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee

Disney+‘s hit K-drama Soundtrack #1 is getting a new season. The short-lived friends-to-lovers romance storyline was led by Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee. Due to the success of the K-drama, fans are getting another worthwhile story in Soundtrack #2 K-drama. Actors Noh Sang-hyun and Geum Sae-rok are in talks to lead the new season.

Keum Sae-rok and Noh Sang-hyun in talks to lead ‘Soundtrack #2’ K-drama. | via KBS and tvN

‘Soundtrack #1’ focused on a struggling lyricist and a photographer

K-drama fans love a good friends-to-lovers story and Soundtrack #1 hit all the major points and more within four episodes. It is one of the shortest K-dramas in history but with the highest ratings among fans. Han So-hee starred as Lee Eun-soo, a lyricist still trying to make a name for herself. She has been best friends with Han Sun-woo, played by Park Hyun-sik, for 20 years.

The two characters are like peas in a pod, but when Sun-woo is forced to live with his best friend for a while, it led to trouble. In reality, Sun-woo has been in love with Eun-soo for years but is fearful of losing their friendship. While living together, they are forced to face their hidden romantic feelings and their bond as lifelong friends.

Soundtrack No.1 was a success for Disney+ and had fans begging for more. But instead of Park and Han returning to their original roles, a new romance storyline will take place. According to PinkVilla, Disney announced Soundtrack #2 K-drama in December 2022. The original news revealed the second season will focus on new leading characters.

‘Soundtrack #2’ K-drama will continue its music theme with exes who meet again

Park Hyun-sik and Han So-hee played the perfect on-screen romance characters in Soundtrack No.1. Fans grew attached to them within the four episodes, but it is time for a new story. According to a Naver article, Soundtrack #2 K-drama will again have a music element with its leading characters.

Actor Keum Sae-rok was reported to play the female lead Hyun-seo for Soundtrack #2 K-drama. The character is a piano teacher who gave up her dream a long time ago. Keum’s co-star will be actor Noh Sang-hyun as the character Su-ho. Su-ho is a young and rich CEO who is dealing with burnout.

Unlike the first season, Hyun-seo and Su-ho have a romantic past. The Soundtrack #2 K-drama has “a ‘real sympathy healing romance’ in which a man and a woman who ended a long relationship due to misunderstandings and lies meet again and turns the old melody of resentment and regret into excitement.”

Fans will watch as the two characters face the pain of their breakup but lingering feelings for one another. It is unclear if Soundtrack #2 will also have a short-season run like its predecessor. But it is confirmed to premiere in 2023.

Actor Nah Sang-hyun is recognized for his role in ‘Pachinko’

The actors in talks to lead the Soundtrack #2 K-drama are familiar faces. Keum Sae-rok is known for many prominent roles. She starred as the character Seo Seung-ah in The Fiery Priest. She was also meant to appear in two episodes of the controversial K-drama Joseon Exorcist. In the past two years, Keum has gained fame for her role as Lee Soo-ryun in the emotional period K-drama Youth of May. She also played one of the female leads in the workplace romance melodrama The Interest of Love.

Keum’s Soundtrack #2 K-drama co-star Nah Sang-hyun is known for other acclaimed works. The actor has a handful of small-screen roles like Curtain Call and Behind Every Star. But the Korean-American gained global fame after starring as Baek Isak in the Apple TV+ series Pachinko. The series focused on the Korean diaspora experience and the story of a family’s battle to keep their identity.