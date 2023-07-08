‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan has kept his dating life top secret over the years, but did he and Caitriona Balfe ever date for real?

Outlander fans are well acquainted with the electric on-screen connection between Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe. Beyond their enchanting portrayals of Jamie and Claire Fraser, many Outlander fans have wondered if their romantic sparks ever crossed the bounds of the show.

Heughan has kept his personal life largely under wraps and rarely discusses his romantic interests. Fortunately, we do know a little bit about Heughan’s dating history, including whether or not it includes his onscreen lover, Balfe.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan | Erik Tanner/Getty Images

A look at Sam Heughan’s current rumored girlfriend

Despite his rise to fame on Outlander, Heughan has consistently remained discreet about his personal affairs. He rarely offers insights into his personal endeavors, but 2022 brought about a notable shift.

During that year, the actor was seen in the company of a brunette model named Monika Clarke. The two displayed affection publicly during what seemed like a lunch date in New York.

The PDA-filled sighting understandably ignited speculation about their relationship. Yet, Heughan refrained from addressing these rumors in interviews or on social media.

The details of how Heughan and Clarke crossed paths remain undisclosed, but their first recorded public appearance together occurred in March 2022. Given Heughan’s renowned privacy regarding his romantic life, it’s hardly surprising that he’s stayed silent on their relationship backstory.

Clarke, of course, isn’t the first person Heughan has been linked to over the years.

Here’s everyone who has dated the ‘Outlander’ star

The first rumors of Heughan’s romantic involvement surfaced with MacKenzie Mauzy in 2016. Their relationship seemed confirmed when they appeared together at a party in 2017 and subsequently featured each other regularly on their Instagram feeds.

However, by 2017, the shared photos ceased, signaling the end of their relationship. Mauzy eventually walked down the aisle with lacrosse athlete Scott Ratliff in 2022.

Heughan was later linked to Twin Peaks star Amy Shiels in 2018. The pair were spotted together at Chateau Marmont in LA, and she attended the premiere of his film, The Spy Who Dumped Me.

Unfortunately, their romance was never confirmed.

As far as Balfe is concerned, she has never been linked to Heughan romantically. The two have repeatedly denied romance rumors over the years, though they are great friends outside of the show. In fact, Balfe is happily married to Tony McGill and welcomed her first child last year.

Sam Heughan admits he has been focused on his career, not having a girlfriend

While Heughan generally keeps his romantic life under wraps, in 2020, he opened up about his difficulty finding love. The Outlander star noted that working in Scotland for the majority of the year and frequently traveling for work puts a strain on his relationships.

According to Yahoo, Heughan went on to say that he is looking forward to the day when someone knocks him off his feet.

“My priority has been my career, so that’s where I am at the moment. But I am sure at some point, I will get knocked off my feet, then I’m screwed,” he shared.

Fast forward to 2022, the actor remained reticent about his love life, though he subtly suggested he was single during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Heughan acknowledged his demanding job but expressed openness to new experiences, albeit without explicitly defining what he was open to. With Outlander gearing up for its final two seasons, perhaps Heughan will have more time on his hands to find love.

Fans watch Heughan and Balfe in new episodes of Outlander, Friday nights on STARZ.