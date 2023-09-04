Is Pedro Pascal choosing father-figure roles on purpose? Here's what he said about his dad-forward roles and what it could mean.

Pedro Pascal has become everyone’s favorite on-screen dad thanks to his roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. In both hit shows, Pascal plays a father figure who keeps others out of harm’s way. So, is Pascal consciously choosing dad-forward roles to support the persona? Or has the typecasting gone too far? Here’s what he said.

Pedro Pascal says there might be ‘something’ about him that selects dad-forward roles

Pedro Pascal has dad-forward roles in The Mandalorian and The Last of Us. Pascal provides the voice for Din Djarin in The Mandalorian. His character works hard to protect Grogu, a force-sensitive baby better known as Baby Yoda. In The Last of Us, Pascal plays a man named Joel in the post-apocalyptic world who lost his daughter during the apocalypse. Joel is tasked to care for a teen girl named Ellie, whom he becomes a father figure to as time passes.

So, does Pascal purposely choose dad-centric roles? While speaking to Radio Times Magazine, he said he simply accepts what comes his way. “You sort of step through the doors that open,” he said. “I think this kind of reluctant father dynamic was familiar to us all along from films and TV before The Mandalorian came around.”

“Although, maybe there is something about me,” he continued. “It doesn’t go into my conscious decision-making as far as work is concerned. But maybe as far as what I can contribute to the character, it comes from a protective part of me. I can be very protective of my friends and family. But I ain’t got no kids!”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey | Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Does Pedro Pascal have kids? Is he married?

Pedro Pascal stated in his interview with Radio Times Magazine that he doesn’t have kids despite his dad-centric roles, and he’s also not married. But he’s leaning into the jokes about his characters. The Mandalorian star joked with Entertainment Tonight about how he was everyone’s “cool, slutty daddy” after a fan tweeted the idea. And while speaking to Vanity Fair, he talked about how “daddy is a state of mind.”

“Yeah, I am having fun with it,” he said of his father characters while speaking during The Hollywood Reporter’s Drama Actor Roundtable. “It seems a little role-related. There was a period where the Mandalorian is very daddy to baby Grogu, and Joel is very daddy to Ellie. These are daddy parts. That’s what it is.”

Jeff Bridges, who also joined the Drama Actor Roundtable, asked Pascal if he had kids. “I’m not a daddy,” Pascal said. He then turned to the camera and said, “And I’m not gonna be a daddy!”

Pascal also discussed how he’s the “internet daddy” while on The Graham Norton Show. “I’m still trying to figure it out,” he said. “There’s zaddy, there’s daddy ….” Graham Norton then showed Pascal several tweets from fans insisting that Pascal was the perfect father figure they’ve been waiting for, and the actor couldn’t help but laugh.

