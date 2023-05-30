Does Peter Madrigal Think Tom Sandoval Is Dangerous? ‘He Did Make a Brutal Mistake’

During the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Lala Kent slammed Tom Sandoval, referring to him as “dangerous.”

Lisa Vanderpump quickly disagreed with Kent and insisted the descriptor was too over the top. But Kent snapped back at Vanderpump and doubled down on her claim.

As someone who has known Sandoval for years, does SUR manager Peter Madrigal agree that Sandoval is a dangerous person?

Does Peter Madrigal think Tom Sandoval is dangerous?

“Do I think Tom Sandoval is dangerous?” Madrigal asked on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “I don’t think he’s a danger to me, I mean, I don’t think so. I mean he did make a brutal mistake. I’ll never trust that guy. But do I think he’s dangerous? Oh, in what way, like, do you think he’s gonna come and punch me? I mean like, he’s not gonna do that.”

Peter Madrigal, Lala Kent, Raquel Leviss, Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Scheana Schay, Brock Davies, James Kennedy and Ally Lewber | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for DailyMail.com

Madrigal was a little surprised to see Kent lash out at Vanderpump. “Yeah. You don’t speak back to Lisa Vanderpump. I don’t care. I mean Lisa put everybody on the map,” he said. “Lisa and I had a moment at Vanderpump Dogs and she was like, I love you. And I was like, I love you more. She’s like that’s not possible Peter. I was like, oh, I think it is. But as far as why would you talk back to Lisa? Like that doesn’t make any sense to me, but, you know, it is what it is.”

Bottom line, “I don’t speak back to her. I love LVP. I love Lisa. That is my position on Lisa. I love her,” he said.

But Peter agrees that Tom Sandoval is manipulative, not necessarily dangerous

While Madrigal doesn’t think Sandoval is dangerous, he does think he’s manipulative. “So he’s a manipulator. But, I mean, OK, so as long as you know that he’s dangerous in a manipulative kind of way and that makes people look at him like, OK, well, I gotta be careful with this guy.”

“That’s one way to put it. But when someone says danger to me, that’s like, should they be in jail? You know that’s what comes up in my mind,” Madrigal said. “I mean, if he’s just kind of like going through his life doing his thing you know, it’s like, well, if he’s like that, you stay away. That’s the way I look at it. You know, danger. Um, that’s something else entirely, you know. Will I ever trust him again? No. Will I ever confide in him? No, absolutely not.”

Would Peter film ‘Vanderpump Rules’ with Sandoval again?

Most of the cast insisted they would no longer film with Sandoval in a future season of Vanderpump Rules. But Madrigal wasn’t so cut and dry.

“Sure, we’ll see. I don’t know. It stays open,” he said with a laugh. “Time will tell I suppose.” He also said producers are waiting to see how the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion goes before making decisions.

“I think that the negotiations will start soon. I’m not sure. Like everything’s up in the air right now,” he said. “So we’ll see. I’m curious to see how the ratings are for the next episode from yesterday and the next episode next week.”

Vanderpump Rules is on Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.