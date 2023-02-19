Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin Reunited for a Canceled Disney Movie From the Director of ‘Mulan’

Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin have a friendship that goes way back — all the way back to the set of the 1980 comedy 9 to 5. The movie, which featured Parton and Tomlin, along with co-star Jane Fonda, became a cult classic, with fans responding well to the obvious camaraderie between the women. Over the decades since the release of 9 to 5, Parton and Tomlin have been open about their affinity for each other, with fans remaining hopeful that they might eventually reunite for another project. Those fans very nearly got their chance in the early 2000s, when Disney planned on reuniting Parton and Tomlin, along with an all-star voice cast, for an animated film that never debuted.

Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin very nearly reunited for ‘A Few Good Ghosts’

Actor Lily Tomlin (L) accepts the 2016 SAG Life Achievement Award from actor/singer Dolly Parton onstage during The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Director Barry Cook already had a proven track record with Disney in the early 2000s, thanks to the success of his 1998 animated film Mulan. According to a video on the MsMojo YouTube channel, Cook planned on writing and directing a movie called A Few Good Ghosts. The film, set in the 1940s, would tell the story of a group of dolls who set out to save a young couple from their opposing families. It would blend comedy and romance in a unique way, with characters designed to appeal to all ages.

The cast of A Few Good Ghosts was something special, with voice actors that included Parton, Tomlin, and actor Ashley Judd. The movie would have a unique blend of both CGI and stop-motion animation, which means that it would have been a fantastic viewing experience. Unfortunately, while A Few Good Ghosts seemed to have everything going for it, the movie would never make it to the finish line.

Why was ‘A Few Good Ghosts’ canceled?

The power this photo has. Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead, Dolly Parton as Doralee Rhodes, and Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly in 1980's "9 to 5."



Dolly Parton's iconic theme song "9 to 5" from the film scored her an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song at the 53rd Academy Awards. pic.twitter.com/JhaKYh4Np7 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 19, 2022

Although fans would have been thrilled at the possibility that Tomlin and Parton would be working together once again for the first time since 9 to 5, A Few Good Ghosts never made it to the big screen. It isn’t clear why the film was canned, Disney didn’t wait long to move on to other projects. MsMojo reported that the studio decided to start production on Chicken Little instead.

Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin have maintained a strong friendship

The Grace & Frankie series finale includes a heaven-sent 9 to 5 reunion!



Here's a little sneak peek as Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton share the screen once again. pic.twitter.com/6TtkJ7yFNg — Netflix (@netflix) May 2, 2022

Even though it has been more than 40 years since they first worked together, Parton and Tomlin are still quite close. Both women have remained vital in the entertainment industry and icons in their respective fields. They have also consistently praised each other in interviews, making it clear that they would love the chance to work together again.

Although Tomlin and Parton haven’t acted together in another movie, Parton did make a highly-publicized cameo appearance in the final season of the hit Netflix show Grace and Frankie, a show that features Tomlin and Jane Fonda in leading roles. As reported by Newsweek, Parton plays an angel named Agnes, who appears to Frankie during her vision of the afterlife.

Fonda told the publication that the role was perfect for Parton, noting, “It’s not just the fact that Dolly shows up. It’s how she shows up. What the story is that brings her on. It’s just beyond perfect.” Although Parton’s role was very small, it was special nonetheless — and it proved that Parton and Tomlin haven’t missed a beat, even after decades of knowing each other.