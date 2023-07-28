According to country superstar Dolly Parton, her husband Carl Dean is quite the jokester. He loves to embody funny characters at home.

Dolly Parton’s recluse of a husband, Carl Dean, has never been a fan of the spotlight. But, at home, apparently, the man of mystery comes alive. In the “Two Doors Down” singer’s 1994 memoir, Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business, Parton wrote that her husband loves to “play characters.”

Carl Dean is much more comfortable with people he knows

“People who don’t know Carl would think that he’s shy and bashful,” wrote Parton. “That’s not really true. He loves to have a great time and was voted wittiest in his high school class. It’s just that he’s comfortable with his own surroundings, with people he knows.”

Dean is extremely devoted to his friends and family—and always has been—ready to lend a hand to any loved one who needs his assistance.

“He’s the first one to the hospital, the funeral home, taking food to the bereaved, whatever,” wrote Parton. “He’s also readily available to give the bride away if some redneck father in the family is too embarrassed (or, if the truth were known, too afraid of crying in public). Carl looks great dressed up, and the bride never seems to mind the substitution.”

Carl’s characters

According to the “Light of a Clear Blue Morning” singer, her husband “loves to play characters.”

“He will spend hours or even days working one up and putting together an outfit to try out a new one,” she wrote. “He started out doing this kind of goober character with blacked-out teeth and red underwear and a pillow for a stomach. Then once he became what he called the ‘L.A. doper.’ He was this odd guy wearing Mickey Mouse ears and smoking a tampon as a big joint. He goes to any length.”

One time, when Parton had guests over for dinner, he came downstairs wearing a styrofoam wig head on his shoulder. He spent the whole evening pretending to be the “two-headed monster.”

Another time, he taped a cauliflower to the side of his head and said he had “cauliflower ear.” While many jokesters would have held a cauliflower to their ear for a moment to get their laughs and get out, Dean wore the cauliflower taped to his head all day. He just has that kind of commitment.

Another time, Parton had her friend Lois Baker over. Baker sat down at the kitchen table to do the “Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There” singer’s nails. Not too long into the manicure, Dean walks in from the barn with ten big nails taped to the ends of his fingers.

“Can you do anything with these nails?” he asked Lois.

“She happens to think Carl is the funniest thing in the world, so she nearly busted a gut laughing,” wrote Parton. “The funny thing is, I don’t think he cares if anybody else laughs or not. It’s more for his own amusement than anything.”