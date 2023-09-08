Low ratings could mean the end of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos,' Deon Derrico told fans in a recent Instagram post.

The future of TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos appears to be in doubt. Dad Deon Derrico is warning fans that his family’s reality show might be canceled due to low ratings.

Has TLC canceled ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’?

Deon Derrico and his mom GG in ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

Doubling Down With the Derricos follows the lives of Deon and his wife Karen, who live in Las Vegas with their 14 children – including a set of quintuplets, a set of triplets, and two sets of twins. The show debuted on TLC in 2020. Season 4 premiered in May 2023 and wrapped up in August. But could the most recent season be the last for the show? Deon fears it could be.

“Doubling Down With the Derricos may be canceled,” he wrote in a Sept. 7 Instagram post.

“Hey family and friends for reasons outside of us our ratings were low and [Doubling Down With the Derricos] will possibly not be returning,” he added.

Deon included a link to a survey and urged fans to reach out to TLC to show their support for the show.

Fans react to the news there might not be a ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 5

In his post, Deon said that his family’s reality show was on the chopping block due to low viewership numbers. Loyal fans blamed the network for not doing enough to support the series.

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, which some fans said was a “horrible” timeslot for a family-oriented show. (The show has aired at that time since it premiered in 2020.) Viewers also complained of problems finding the show on streaming services such as Max and discovery+.

While the future of Doubling Down With the Derricos doesn’t look good, the show has not been officially canceled yet. TLC did not respond to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s inquiry about whether Doubling Down With the Derricos would return for season 5.

While fans wait for news about what’s next for Doubling Down With the Derricos, they can continue to keep up with the family on social media, where Deon and Karen frequently post updates about life with the extra-large family.

Doubling Down With the Derricos Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Max and discovery+.

