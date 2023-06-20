GG from 'Doubling Down With the Derricos' is still going through treatments for lung cancer in season 4. How is she doing in 2023?

TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 continues to focus on Karen and Deon Derrico as well as their 14 children. The couple has four sets of multiples who were all conceived naturally, giving them an extremely unique family situation. Deon and Karen are also quite close with Deon’s mother, Marian “GG” Derrico. Unfortunately, GG was diagnosed with lung cancer. Here’s how she’s doing in 2023.

How is GG from ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ doing in 2023?

Marian “GG” Derrico is the well-known matriarch of the Derrico family. She’s featured heavily in Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. The fourth season of the series focuses on GG’s health, as she received difficult health news in recent times. GG has lung cancer that she learned returned with a vengeance after she had open-heart surgery. She was originally diagnosed in 2014.

Last season, GG learned that she has a mass on her right lung that was collapsing the lung completely. The doctor explained the mass was “baseball-sized” and was inoperable. This left GG and Deon in tears. The doctor went on to say that if GG intended to fight the lung cancer, he wanted to offer chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and targeted therapies as options.

“My philosophy is quality is much more important than quantity,” the doctor told GG in terms of cancer-fighting treatments and quality of life moving forward. GG agreed.

“I’m willing to explore this option if it makes me feel better and gives me more time with my grandbabies,” GG said. “But if it makes me sick and weak and I’m unable to spend quality time with my family, hey, continuing to do chemo will not be worth it for me.”

In Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4, GG’s doctor wants her to continue chemotherapy. “This is a bad boy, that Chemo,” GG says. “Do I go through with this next treatment, or not?” She then noted she wasn’t sure if she could continue the treatments.

So, how’s GG doing in 2023? In November 2022, Gigi told followers that November 2022 marked her last month of treatment. And it seems she continues to stay in good spirits as of May 2023. GG is featured in an Instagram video that Deon posted on May 30, 2023. During the video, she’s smiling and giving shoutouts to fans.

Deon posted another video on June 10, 2023. The video shows a behind-the-scenes look at the fourth season of the series. GG is seen holding one of her grandchildren while smiling. Again, she looks happy and healthy.

Deon Derrico gave an update on his mother’s health ahead of season 4

Deon Derrico gave an update on GG’s health ahead of Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4. He told PopCulture that his mother continues to “get on his nerves,” but her health has improved.

“We had, of course, some challenges – some of which you guys will see in this upcoming season – but overall, she’s doing good, and that’s [thanks] to all the prayers,” Deon said. “We’re so thankful to all the people that have reached out to us and sent us private messages telling us how they’re praying for the family, and they’re praying for GG. Those prayers work.”

Karen added that the family can “definitely exhale” in regard to GG’s health scare. “When she’s getting on your nerves [now], you’re like, ‘Hey, I’ll take that stubbornness and all of the above,'” she added. “Because we’re just so grateful that every day that we have her here and she’s doing amazing.”

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.