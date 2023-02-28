‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 Coming to TLC in May 2023

Your favorite reality TV family is returning to TLC. The fourth season of Doubling Down With the Derricos — which follows Karen and Deon Derrico and their 14 children – premieres this May.

‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ Season 4 premieres May 30

The Derrico family of ‘Doubling Down With the Derricos’ | TLC

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 will premiere Tuesday, May 30 at 10 p.m. on TLC. The new episodes will showcase “more love, fun, family, and of course some crying moments!!” Deon shared on Instagram.

In the new season of the Las Vegas family’s reality show, Karen and Deon face fresh challenges when raising their 14 kids, including multiple sets of multiples. They’ve outgrown their current home, but finding a new place that will comfortably fit a family of 16 is no easy task. To make matters worse, the cramped situation in their home is exacerbating Deon’s OCD.

Deon and Karen also have to adjust as their oldest child, their teenage daughter Darian, continues to seek more independence, including searching for her first job. Meanwhile, Deon teaches the triplets – Dawsyn, De’Aren, and Dyver – how to ride a bike, Karen starts a clothing line, and Deon goes on a diet. The Derricos are also still navigating Deon’s mother GG’s health issues after the family matriarch learned in season 3 that her cancer had returned. Finaly, when a long-lost relative reaches out claiming to be GG’s grandson and Deon’s nephew, the Derricos head back to Deon’s hometown of Detroit in search of the truth.

Doubling Down With the Derricos isn’t the only show returning to TLC this spring. The network has also announced premiere dates for several other shows.

Dr. Sandra Lee offers an inside look at the most extreme issues in dermatology in a new season of Dr. Pimple Popper, premiering Wednesday, April 5 at 9 p.m. ET.

On Monday, April 17, 90 Day Fiencé: Love in Paradise returns with stories of love set in and around the Caribbean, with appearances from familiar faces such as Valentine and Carlos, Lidia from The Family Chantel, and Jessica and Juan, who are expecting a baby. Episodes air at 8 p.m. ET.

You, Me & My Ex Season 2 premieres Monday, April 17 at 9 p.m. ET, with two new groups joining the cast of the show, which follows couples where one partner is uncomfortably close to their ex.

The Johnston family continues to navigate relationships and major life events in 7 Little Johnstons Season 13, premiering Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. ET. Anna goes to therapy, Jonah moves back home, Alex is head over heels for his new girlfriend, Emma is focused on her career, and Liz and Brice are ready to move in together. Amber, Trent, Alex, and Emma also head to Finland to visit their former exchange student, Joose.

In a new season of Save My Skin, dermatologist Dr. Emma Craythorne is busier than ever as she sees patients seeking help with psoriasis, keloids, and lipomas, as well as a few mystery conditions that put her medical sleuthing skills to the test. Premieres Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

