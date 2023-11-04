Could cheating doom Lauren and Orion's promising relationship? A new trailer for 'Married at First Sight' Season 17 suggests it might.

Trouble could be on the horizon for one Married at First Sight couple. A trailer for season 17 of the Lifetime reality series suggests that Denver bride Lauren may have cheated on her new husband Orion.

Orion from ‘Married at First Sight’ confronts Lauren about sleeping with someone else

Lauren, 31, and Orion, 27, recently said “I do” on the latest season of Married at First Sight. The show’s experts thought the federal budget analyst and electrician with a passion for their respective cultures were a perfect match. After meeting at the alter, it seemed like Lauren and Orion agreed.

“I think it is really amazing how well we got matched together by the experts,” a beaming Orion says in a season 17 teaser that aired after the show’s Nov. 1 episode.

Unfortunately, the honeymoon might be short-lived for Lauren and Orion. Moments later, the trailer shifts to an intense discussion between the newlyweds, with Orion apparently accusing Lauren of being unfaithful.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you did sleep with somebody else,” he says.

“I did,” she replies.

Did Lauren really cheat on Orion?

Lauren and Orion from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Poppy & Co. Kelsey Huffer

Later in the trailer, Lauren breaks down when talking to someone about her relationship.

“I did feel myself falling for him and now I’m just like, ‘What the f*ck?’” she says.

Meanwhile, Orion is also dealing with hurt feelings.

“I am really just feeling heartbroken,” he tells her in what looks like a sit-down with the show’s experts.

Whatever Lauren did that damaged her relationship with Orion, it sounds like her attempts to show remorse haven’t succeeded.

“There’s nothing I can do,” a frustrated Lauren says before she tearfully walks away from the cameras.

While the trailer implies that Lauren cheated on her husband, we’ll have to wait and see if that’s really what happened. It’s possible Orion’s comments about Lauren sleeping with another person could refer to an episode of infidelity in a past relationship. Or, she may have had a fling with someone after starting the MAFS process but before getting married. Though it’s not yet clear exactly what went down, it was apparently enough to shake Orion’s trust in his wife.

Will Lauren and Orion make it to Decision Day?

Whatever happened between Lauren and Orion, it may have caused them to drop out of the Married at First Sight experiment before the eight weeks were up. The season 17 trailer ends with footage of the cast members heading into Decision Day, when they must decide whether they are going to stay married or get a divorce. Becca and Austin, Clare and Cameron, and Emily and Brennan are all shown. But Orion and Lauren aren’t seen. That could be a deliberate misdirect from producers. Or it could mean they quit the show before the season ends.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 17 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

