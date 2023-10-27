Will 'Married at First Sight' break its losing streak in season 17? Here's who we think will stay together and who will get divorced.

Can Married at First Sight break its losing streak in season 17? The past few installments of the Lifetime reality series have produced just a handful of lasting marriages. Several seasons, including Boston and San Diego, have gone 0-5 in terms of matchmaking success. But Denver might be the city that turns things around. Three of the four couples have already walked down the aisle, and the fourth will say “I do” in the Nov. 1 episode. (One unlucky groom, Michael, got stood up at the altar). Here are our predictions for who stays married and who chooses divorce on Decision Day in Married at First Sight Season 17.

Becca and Austin

Prediction: Stay married

Bubbly wedding photographer Becca, 31, matched with Austin, 32, a native Coloradoan who works in business development. The pair’s electric first meeting at the altar was one of the most promising we’ve seen on the show in years. Not only was the physical attraction obvious, but they clicked on a personal level as well.

One potential issue for Becca and Austin? Her lively, outgoing personality could overwhelm her more low-key husband. She also fears that her chronic health issues might be an issue in her new relationship. But so far, Austin has come across as a guy who would take the “in sickness and in health” part of his marriage vows seriously. On his side, his disapproving mother might cause problems. She made it clear she wasn’t on board with the Married at First Sight process and didn’t think her son was ready for marriage – never a good sign. Still, given their strong beginning, Austin and Becca seem poised to become the rare MAFS success story.

Emily and Brennan

Prediction: Get divorced

We’ve seen pairings like Emily and Brennan before on Married at First Sight, and it hasn’t ended well. She’s an unabashed party girl who will likely find it hard to give up her single lifestyle; he’s a more reserved guy who’s looking for a traditional marriage. The experts might think they’ll balance each other out, but it didn’t work for Virginia and Erik in season 12, and it probably won’t work here.

Emily, 30, has also never made it past a fourth date with a guy. That clearly alarmed Brennan, 28, who was probably expecting a partner with more relationship experience. During their first conversation after their wedding, she was more interested in finding out whether his family liked to party than connecting on a deeper level. Plus, during her matchmaking conversations with the experts, Emily mentioned not being great with money. Our guess is that Brennan might be more conservative financially and that reckless spending from his wife could be a sticking point. He says he doesn’t believe in divorce, but unfortunately, the odds don’t look good for this couple.

Lauren and Orion

Prediction: Stay married

Lauren, 30, is an adventurous and open-minded federal budget officer looking for a husband who understands and appreciates her Black identity. She told the experts she was open to being matched with a man of a different race, and they paired her with Orion, 26, an electrician who grew up on the Navajo reservation and is deeply connected with his heritage.

Orion got things off on the right foot with his wedding day gift of turquoise jewelry for Lauren. She was touched by the gesture and the accompanying note explaining its cultural significance. The meeting at the altar went well, and Orion’s passionate kiss made it clear he was attracted to his wife. During their first conversation, they connected by talking about their different cultures and bonded over having the same astrological sign. While things are looking good so far, it’s possible that the four-year age gap could be a problem or that they may end up connecting more as friends than as romantic partners. Still, we think there’s a good chance this couple says “yes” on Decision Day, provided the physical attraction is there on both sides.

Clare and Cameron

Clare and Cameron from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 | Madison Leigh Creative

Prediction: Get divorced

Clare, 27, is a therapist and quadruplet who always puts her family first. Cameron, 32, is an entrepreneur who moved to Colorado from New Zealand a decade ago and never looked back. Both are looking for a partner with whom to settle down and share their life. But are they a good match?

For one, Clare and Cameron don’t seem to have much in common. His wedding day gift of a stuffed kiwi bird – a nod to New Zealand roots – flew over Clare’s head, suggesting they might have trouble communicating. His friends have also hinted that he’s picky and hard to please – a potential red flag. Her family will likely play a big role in the success or failure of this marriage. If they embrace Cameron (and he’s willing to be embraced), it might work out. But if they turn against him, it will be a problem. While we’ll have to wait and see how they react to each other when they meet at the altar, we’re not feeling too positive about this match.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

