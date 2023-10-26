A heartbreaking scene played out in the Oct. 25 episode of 'Married at First Sight' as a mystery bride from Denver opted not to go through with the wedding ceremony.

Married at First Sight has had its fair share of failed matches over the years. In the past, we’ve seen a bride break down in tears (not the good kind) after exchanging vows with a total stranger. Another refused to spend her wedding night with her new husband. Most of the show’s marriages end in divorce. But there hasn’t been a runaway bride – until now.

In the Oct. 25 episode of Married at First Sight Season 17, Denver groom Michael heads to the altar to marry the woman whom he hopes will be the love of his life. But at the last minute, the bride backs out, rejecting her expert-picked partner in front of their assembled family and friends.

The ‘Married at First Sight’ mystery bride realizes she doesn’t want to marry a stranger

Relinquishing control of your love life to a trio of experts and agreeing to marry a stranger sight unseen is a major risk. It’s one that proved too much for Michael’s mystery bride.

At first, it seemed like Michael and the unnamed woman might be a good match. He admits that he’s not the typical outdoorsy, Colorado guy and that his one-of-a-kind style makes him more of an “acquired taste.” But when his expert-picked bride gifts him with a crown and sword, he takes it as a positive sign.

“If this is an early indication, then they have definitely matched me with the right woman,” the delighted groom says before he dons both items to wear at the ceremony. He’s still feeling confident moments before the big event, even joking about the bride’s friends telling her to run.

Then, the worst happens. The ceremony begins, and the bride enters. Her face isn’t shown, but Michael lights up when he gets his first look at the woman he thinks will be his wife. She makes it all the way to the end of the aisle before dropping a bomb. She can’t go through with the ceremony.

“I’m sorry. I don’t think I can do this,” she says. “I don’t want to marry a stranger.”

Michael says he respects his bride’s decision

The bride’s shocking decision to back out of the Married at First Sight experiment at the last minute is a major blow to Michael. Somehow, he manages to hold it together and handles the painfully awkward situation with grace.

“It’s a lot,” he says to the woman. “You know it better than most that this is a tough journey. I can understand the doubts and all the worries that come with it. Even though we’re just meeting I do wish the best for you. Even if this is a journey that you don’t want to take. I respect that.”

“Thank you so much,” the mystery bride replies. “Wow. What an amazing guy. I’m sorry.”

Michael holds it together as his loved ones offer him sympathetic hugs. But once he’s alone with his groomsmen, he gets more emotional.

“I had hoped that if she had doubts coming into this that seeing me up there would have quelled some of that,” he says to them. “Clearly that wasn’t the case.”

“I trust in my resiliency,” he says, tearing up.

Will Michael get another shot at ‘Married at First Sight’?

Michael’s Married at First Sight experience obviously didn’t play out as he dreamed it would.

“I’m humbled. I’m embarrassed. I’m sad. I couldn’t move her enough or compel her enough to even give this a shot,” he says in an interview with the show’s producers.

“I didn’t turn out how I hoped … it’s a failure, but it hasn’t changed who I am,” he adds.

Despite his disappointment, Michael knows he’s ready for marriage. But now he’s wondering if he’ll ever find the right woman.

“I might have to make peace with the possibility that marriage might not be in the cards for me,” he says.

Is there a woman out there who is the right fit for Michael? During the matchmaking process, the show’s experts admitted that finding him a bride among Denver’s single women was going to be a challenge. Obviously, they struck out in a major way with their first pick. But Michael might still get his chance at happiness on the show. Given how things went down, the experts owe him a second chance. Perhaps they’ll go back to the drawing board to find a woman who can appreciate Michael’s unique qualities – and who’s also ready for marriage.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

