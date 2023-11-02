After being jilted by his bride on his wedding day, Michael might still get a chance at love on 'Married at First Sight' Season 17.

After a disappointing experience on his wedding day, one Married at First Sight Season 17 groom might be getting a do-over. Michael’s mystery bride backed out at the last minute, rejecting the stunned groom at the altar moments before they were supposed to say “I do.” Now, it sounds like the MAFS experts are thinking about giving Michael a second chance at finding love with a stranger.

‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17 featured the show’s first runaway bride

The experts knew they were in for a challenge when it came to matching unconventional Denver groom Michael. Even he admitted that he was an “acquired taste” – one reason his efforts to find a lasting partnership on his own had failed. So, he was excited when he learned Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec had found a woman they thought would make him the perfect wife. Then came the wedding day, when things took an unexpected turn.

In a never-before-seen Married at First Sight twist, Michael’s unnamed bride got cold feet on her wedding day.

“I’m sorry. I don’t think I can do this,” she told Michael moments after seeing him for the first time. “I don’t want to marry a stranger.”

Michael took the rejection gracefully but revealed his disappointment in a later interview.

“I’m humbled. I’m embarrassed. I’m sad. I couldn’t move her enough or compel her enough to even give this a shot,” he said.

Michael may still get married on this season of ‘Married at First Sight’

After his MAFS letdown, Michael understandably wondered if he’d ever meet the right woman.

“I might have to make peace with the possibility that marriage might not be in the cards for me,” he said.

Michael might be doubting whether a wedding is in his future, but the show’s experts still have hope. In a teaser for the rest of Married at First Sight Season 17 that aired after the Nov. 1 episode, they suggest the idea of finding him another match.

“We are appalled that this happened and feel so bad for you,” Dr. Pepper says to Michael during a sit-down with her, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia.

“There has been some talk about if you would be willing to take another chance,” she goes on to say.

After getting burned once, would Michael give Married at First Sight another try? The teaser doesn’t reveal how he reacts to Dr. Pepper’s suggestion. But according to a report from In Touch Weekly, Michael does end up walking down the aisle with another woman. He wed a woman named Chloe in March 2023, about six weeks after the other MAFS Season 17 couples said “I do,” the tabloid reported. Chloe is Michael’s “replacement bride,” according to spoilers shared by the MAFS Fan Instagram account.

More drama is ahead in this season of ‘MAFS’

Aside from Michael’s second chance at love, the season 17 preview hints at plenty of other juicy moments in MAFS Season 17.

In a major shocker, it sounds like a cheating scandal could sink Lauren and Orion’s promising relationship.

“I don’t feel comfortable with the fact that you did sleep with somebody else,” he tells his wife. However, it’s not clear if he’s talking about infidelity in their relationship or with a previous partner. Ominously, there’s no footage of the pair at the Decision Day in the preview.

Meanwhile, Clare and Cameron argue over whether she sees a future with him and Austin says he needs time to “work through certain things” with Becca. An emotional Emily also storms out of a dinner with Brennan. But could a medical emergency bring them back together? At the end of the preview, she gets into an accident while riding snowmobiles with Brennan and is taken away in an ambulance.

New episodes of Married at First Sight air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Sources: In Touch Weekly, MAFS Fan

