Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, is in the midst of controversy following her less-than-favorable remarks about comedian Frank Skinner’s performance. Her blunt criticisms, uncharacteristic of the royal family, have sparked quite a debate and, surprisingly, even an apology letter from the Duchess herself.

With Sophie in damage control mode, here’s a look at the details of the Duchess’s “awkward” comments and her subsequent apology.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, with Ian Broudie, David Baddiel and Frank Skinner | David Parry – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Duchess Sophie finds herself in the hot seat after ‘awkward’ comments

Sophie attracted a wave of critique when she attended Skinner’s performance, Three Lions. Apparently, the Duchess was not a fan of the comedian’s act and wasn’t afraid to tell him about it.

According to Hello Magazine, Skinner’s memory of his interaction with Sophie post-show was notably uneasy. Skinner had anticipated standard praises from the royal, but her straightforward feedback caught him off guard.

“So she comes up, and she says, ‘Well, don’t give up your day job,’” Skinner shared. “I thought, ‘This is not how the royal walk thing works’. And we honestly said, ‘Pardon?’”

To her frank remarks, Skinner inquired if Sophie genuinely believed the performance was disappointing. He didn’t exactly get the answer he wanted.

The Duchess of Edinburgh suggested to Skinner that perhaps he wasn’t accustomed to live audiences, a suggestion far from reality. Skinner corrected her, explaining he had performed live on numerous occasions.

Despite this clarification, Sophie remained unmoved. Recollecting their exchange, Skinner described it as a rather “awkward thing” to have following a performance.

The Duchess of Edinburgh sends comedian Frank Skinner an apology letter

After this peculiar interaction, Skinner disclosed that he received an apology letter from Sophie. Although he didn’t disclose the exact wording of the royal’s apology, he did share this fact with his radio show audience.

Contrary to Sophie’s earlier remarks, Skinner only spoke highly of the royal.

“And you know when the word classy springs to mind… I was quite moved by it. It was the most beautiful thing – handwritten and lovely. I was very pleased,” he shared.

From Skinner’s remarks, it’s evident that he has put Sophie’s initial critiques behind him. Nonetheless, it will be intriguing to see if the Duchess of Edinburgh shows up at the event in the coming years.

The December 2022 event marked the first time Sophie and her spouse, Prince Edward, stood for the royal family at the yearly gathering. The late Queen Elizabeth II had been a regular attendee in prior years.

This renowned event first occurred in 1912 at the Palace Theatre, London, with King George V and Queen Mary among the esteemed guests.

Frank Skinner praises Duchess Sophie after receiving the letter

Skinner continued to applaud Sophie beyond his radio platform. Once more, he was stunned that she took a moment from her hectic agenda to pen a personal apology to him.

“I was really impressed by it – that someone like that gives an [expletive] about anything anyone thinks or says,” he stated.

Skinner might have overlooked Sophie’s awkward conduct. However, the jury is still unsure how much this incident will tarnish her image.

Meanwhile, Sophie is making strides to put the controversy behind her.

At a more recent event, onlookers admired Sophie for her direct involvement. The royal participated at the Driffield Agricultural Society showground, rolling up her sleeves to make pizzas with the children.

Staying true to the royal family’s usual demeanor, Sophie has refrained from publicly discussing her exchange with Skinner. Regrettably, the specifics of her written apology remain a mystery, as the comedian has yet to share her exact words, and he might never do so.