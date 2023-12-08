Jill and Derick Dillard are continuing their interview tour. The couple, who famously stepped away from the Duggar family, have appeared on several podcasts and given TV interviews. The more they talk, the more they reveal about the dysfunction inside the reality TV family led by Jim Bob Duggar. In a recent podcast appearance, Derick Dillard compared Jill’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, to a pimp.

Derick and Jill Duggar have spoken out against the Duggar family patriarch’s shady business practices in the past

Jill and Derick Dillard have spent months speaking out against Jim Bob Duggar and the deceitful way he navigated the Duggar family’s reality TV contracts. Derick made comments suggesting the Duggar family patriarch hoarded earnings for the family’s reality TV shows back in 2019. Still, the full scope of the deceit was just recently made public. In her memoir, Counting the Cost, Jill Dillard revealed that Jim Bob Duggar asked her to sign paperwork in the lead-up to her wedding. Jill said she jotted down her signature as she left the house in a rush. She was never told what she was signing.

Jill Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

It took years for Jill and Derick to learn that Jill had signed a filming contract. That contract kept them beholden to the filming schedule for 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On. The agreement prevented the couple from taking other employment opportunities. They also learned that Jim Bob Duggar claimed the couple was paid directly for their time and work. The couple never received a paycheck for the show.

Derick Dillard likened Jim Bob Duggar to a pimp

As Jill and Derick have done more interviews, they’ve gotten more comfortable speaking frankly about the ways in which they felt like Jim Bob Duggar victimized them. Derick, in particular, has become bolder and bolder. In a recent interview on Sounds Like a Cult, Derick likened Jim Bob Duggar to a pimp.

Speaking about the TLC contract that Jill signed without understanding what she was signing, Derick said that Jim Bob served as a “pimp” of sorts. He explains that Jim Bob offered up his family’s services without actually clearing it with each adult child. Thus far, Jill is the only Duggar who has spoken openly about feeling taken advantage of.

Jill and Derick Dillard, Ben and Jessa Seewald and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo | TLC/YouTube

Recently, Jill revealed that she has closer relationships with some siblings than others. She said she would not speak on which siblings she remains closely tied to and which she has taken a step back from. Jill said she wanted to give them privacy. Jill also explained that she wished to extend her siblings some grace as they explored their upbringing on their own terms.