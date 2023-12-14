Jill Dillard have announced three pregnancies and one miscarriage during their 9 year marriage. While an additional pregnancy announcement hasn't been made, followers are speculating that they are expecting again.

Duggar pregnancy speculations are nothing new, but Jill Dillard isn’t often at the center of them. Last week, Jill set the rumor mill churning when she appeared in an Instagram post bent over awkwardly. Jill’s awkward pose has some Duggar family followers questioning whether Jill will cap off an eventful year with a pregnancy announcement. While there is no word on whether Jill is expecting or not, let’s take a look back at her previous pregnancy announcements.

Jill Dillard announced her first pregnancy shortly after her wedding

Jill and Derick Dillard tied the knot in June 2014 in front of 1000 people. The couple headed off on a private honeymoon immediately after. They made quick work of expanding their family. In August 2014, just two months after their wedding, Jill and Derick announced they were expecting their first child together.

Jill’s pregnancy and Israel Dillard’s birth in April 2015 were featured on Counting On. Israel was born via emergency c-section after Jill labored for three days. Duggar family followers would learn in Jill’s book, Counting the Costs, that she and Derick were basically forced to document their pregnancy and Israel’s birth.

Samuel Dillard was born in 2017

While Israel’s birth didn’t go according to plan, it didn’t stop Jill and Derick from expanding their family further. In December 2016, Jill Dillard announced her second pregnancy. While Jill’s pregnancy was, once again, captured for Counting On, the birth of Samuel never aired. Jill and Derick were incredibly secretive about Samuel’s arrival and distanced themselves from the network and the Duggars following his arrival.

Speculation about Sam and his health ran rampant, but it wasn’t until recently that Jill and Derick opened up about what happened during his delivery. Both Samuel and Jill nearly died following a uterine rupture. Quick-moving hospital staff saved both lives, but there were some concerns about Samuel’s development after a brain bleed following his birth. He has developed normally, though.

Their third son was born five years later

Jill and Derick opted to use non-hormonal birth control for several years following Samuel’s birth to give Jill’s body time to heal. Doctors advised the former reality TV star to wait atleast 18 months before considering another pregnancy. Time marched on, and Derick entered and eventually graduated from law school.

While the couple initially said they weren’t sure how many kids they’d be adding to their family, they did decide to add at least one more, but there was more tragedy to come before baby number 3 made a safe arrival. In October 2021, Jill revealed that she had a miscarriage. Jill and Derick shared the news as the world was fixated on the arrest and upcoming trial of Josh Duggar.

Eventually, the couple did go on to have another baby. Jill and Derick Dillard announced another pregnancy in February 2022 via Instagram. The following month, they revealed that baby #3 was another boy. In July 2022, Derick and Jill welcomed Frederick Dillard. 2022 was an eventful year for the family otherwise, too. Derick also started his first job out of law school, and the family moved houses.

Jill and Derick have yet to reveal if they plan to have more children or how many more. While there is plenty of speculation about a potential baby bump, for now, it doesn’t look like Jill Dillard has any pregnancy news to share. That could change at any moment, though.