The Duggar family is nothing if not predictable. In the wake of yet another bombshell interview by Jill and Derick Dillard, another Duggar has announced a pregnancy. The timing feels intentional.

The Duggar family is busy putting out content. It seems that every time Jill and Derick Dillard, the rebel Duggar couple, sit down for an interview, Jill’s estranged family counters with a big announcement. Around the time Jill released her book Counting the Cost, Jessa Seewald announced her fifth pregnancy. Now, Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, announced they are expecting their second child. The Duggar pregnancy announcement comes just days after Jill and Derick gave an interesting podcast interview.

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann announce their second pregnancy

Another Duggar baby will be joining the family. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, have announced they will welcome their second child together in 2024. Most Duggar pregnancy announcements happen on Instagram and YouTube these days, and Hannah and Jeremiah are no different. The duo shared their news on Instagram, with a simple post of them holding their sonogram printout. The couple did not share their due date or the gender of their upcoming arrival, but the duo will eventually be parents to two children under two.

Jeremiah Duggar | YouTube/TLC

The announcement comes less than a year after the couple welcomed their first daughter, Brynley Duggar, on Christmas Day 2022. Jeremiah and Hannah married just 19 months ago. He is the most recent Duggar to say “I do.”

Jeremiah and Hannah’s announcement seems purposefully timed

Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding took place after Josh Duggar’s child pornography scandal. The couple’s courtship, engagement, and wedding were not filmed for a reality TV show, and the duo has opted to keep a mostly low profile even on Instagram. Still, they do share updates occasionally.

The fact that neither Jeremiah nor his wife feels the need for daily Instagram updates makes the timing of the big news feel even more purposeful. It seems odd that the duo made the decision to announce their second pregnancy just days after Derick Dillard revealed major bombshells about Jim Bob Duggar in a podcast interview. Derick shared that Jim Bob required him to apologize to women he kissed before meeting Jill during a recent chat on the Ask Dr. Julie Hanks Podcast. He also claimed Jim Bob keeps up with the media’s portrayal of the Duggar family via Google alerts.

Jill and Derick Dillard | Amazon Studios

Related Jim Bob Duggar Asked Derick Dillard to Apologize to All the Women He Kissed Before Jill Dillard

Whether the announcement was planned around Jill and Derick’s podcast interview appears to be of no concern to the rebel Duggar couple. Jill offered her congratulations to the happy couple on Instagram. While Jill has stated that she has a strained relationship with some of her siblings, she has also revealed that she remains close with others. Jill has opted not to name names. The public will never know which Duggars support her and which do not. Although Jedidiah Duggar, Jeremiah’s twin, has liked comments lambasting his older sister in recent months.

Jill and Derick were on hand for Jeremiah and Hannah’s 2022 wedding. The couple traveled to Nebraska to watch Jill’s younger brother walk down the aisle. Hannah, originally from Nebraska, moved to Arkansas to settle down with Jeremiah after their nuptials.