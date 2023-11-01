Anna Duggar and her seven children appeared all together ina photo for the first time in ages. Anna, 34, looked surprisingly relaxed and so did her kids.

Anna Duggar and her seven kids with Josh Duggar surfaced together in the same photo for the first time since 2021. The snapshot did little to dispel rumors that Anna Duggar is on the outs with the Duggar family. Anna didn’t show up in a photo with her in-laws. Instead, she and her children appeared in a picture with the Keller family.

Anna Duggar and her seven children are seen for the first time in years

In the years since Josh Duggar’s arrest and eventual conviction on child pornography charges, Anna was spotted sporadically in the background of Duggar videos. Her children also appeared occasionally in photos but never as a larger group. A recent photo posted by the Keller family is the first spot of the entire family since 2021.

Anna Duggar | YouTube/TLC

In the image, uploaded to Priscilla and David Waller’s Instagram account, Anna and her seven children are dressed in shades of blue and black and are seen smiling with the entire Keller family. Duggar family followers note that Anna looks relaxed and surprisingly content in the family photo, considering the occasion. According to the Instagram post, the family gathered to memorialize Anna’s grandfather. Since Josh’s arrest, she’s looked miserable every time she was caught in footage captured by the Duggars. Her kids look happy and surprisingly grown up, too.

When was the last family photo?

Anna Duggar has been keeping a very low profile since Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021. She’s shied so far away from the spotlight that she even deleted her Instagram account. The decision to delete the account came many months after Josh was convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography, but she had left the profile mostly abandoned before that, too.

Josh, Anna, and their children last appeared all together in a family photo just days before he turned himself in to federal marshals. The Instagram post was used to announce their seventh and seemingly final pregnancy. Madyson Lily, the focus of the pregnancy announcement, turned two on Oct. 23. Madyson Lily appeared in just a single Instagram post to announce her birth before the account was abandoned and later shut down.

Even in the newest family photo, followers aren’t getting a clear shot of the toddler’s face. Instead, Madyson is facing in the opposite direction while Anna holds her tightly.

How old are Anna Duggar’s kids in 2023?

Anna is operating as a single parent now, and she certainly has her hands full. The mother of seven welcomed a new baby almost every two years since marrying the troubled eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The couple’s oldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, turned 14 early in October. She was followed by brothers Michael and Marcus Duggar in June 2011 and June 2013, respectively. They are 12 and 10.

Mackynzie Duggar and Josh Duggar | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

In July 2015, just as Josh’s two original scandals were breaking, Anna was welcoming her fourth child, a daughter named Meredith. Mason Duggar joined the family in September 2017. They turned 8 and 6 years old this year. Maryella Duggar, named after the Duggar family patriarch, Mary Duggar, arrived in November 2019. She is set to turn four this year. The baby of the family, Madyson Lily, was quietly welcomed in late 2021.