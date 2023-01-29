Duggar Family Rebel, Jinger Vuolo, Admits Dating Might Be Better Than Courtship

Jinger Vuolo was originally pinpointed by 19 Kids and Counting viewers as the family rebel. Following her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger’s behavior wasn’t nearly as rebellious as viewers thought it would be. Her sister, Jill Dillard, became the more outspoken family member. Now, Jinger has wrestled back the trophy for the most rebellious Duggar daughter. In her upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed, Jinger admits that her thought process about many of her family’s teachings is different now. During a recent interview, she admitted that traditional dating might be better than strict, controlled courtships. Her statements go against what her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, preached for years.

Jinger Vuolo addresses dating and courtship in her upcoming memoir

Jinger Vuolo’s memoir Becoming Free Indeed, is set to be released at the end of January 2023. The book reportedly takes readers through Jinger’s journey away from her family’s strict religious rules and toward a more relaxed and personal relationship with god. During the leadup to the book’s release, Jinger sat down with People to discuss where she is in life, and she even addressed courtships.

During the sit-down interview, Jinger admitted that she spent a lot of time being incredibly fearful of the world around her. She made snap judgments about other people and their dating habits that she now finds a bit silly. Jinger revealed that she worried people were “setting themselves up for disaster” by engaging in traditional dating. Her thoughts on that have changed. She told the publication, “I’ve seen more people honor God — and live a very beautiful life — who have dated, and sometimes even better than courtship.”

Derick Dillard and Jill Dillard seem to think dating makes sense, too

Jinger Vuolo isn’t the only Duggar offspring that think that dating, instead of a controlled courtship, might have some merit. In fact, one Duggar family member admitted that while their romance was billed as courtship on the Duggar family’s reality TV show, that’s not what they consider it.

In a 2021 Instagram post, Derick Dillard noted that he started “dating” his wife several years prior. The word “dating” was specific, and Duggar family followers were quick to catch on. It’s not the first time the couple hinted that they played up their “courtship” for entertainment purposes. Jill and Derick sat down for a Q&A on their personal YouTube channel in 2020. During the video, they revealed that they spent time alone together and considered themselves dating more than courting. Jill insisted their romance wasn’t nearly as “weird” as it appeared.

What exactly is the difference between dating and courting?

The Duggar family has spoken openly and often about their decision to engage in courtships rather than traditional dating. While the topic came up several times over the years on the family’s shows, viewers still need clarification.

The Duggars have long insisted that they choose to court to ensure they don’t casually date a bunch of different people. When one of the Duggars enters into a “courtship,” they do so intending to get married. According to the family, traditional dating is problematic to them because progression expectations are not initially set or never materialize. In the end, each Duggar couple, except for Josh and Anna Duggar, appeared to have a period in which they got to know their eventual spouse. That phase occurs before they announce their courtship. Most people would consider that dating. The Duggars have never publicly called it that until now.