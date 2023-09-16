The original cast members of 'Edward Scissorhands' are in much different places today than they were decades ago. Here's what they're up to.

Tim Burton’s classic movie, Edward Scissorhands, tells the story of Edward (Johnny Depp), an artificial man constructed of scissor blades, who falls in love with Kim (Winona Ryder) after getting taken in by a suburban family. The heartwarming, whimsical film from the ’90s still has a following today. So, where is the Edward Scissorhands cast now? Here’s what to know.

Where is ‘Edward Scissorhands’ cast member Johnny Depp now?

Johnny Depp played Edward, the artificially constructed, soft-spoken man who was known for his scissor hands. So, where is the most famous Edward Scissorhands cast member now?

Depp received a lot of press in 2022 due to his trial against Amber Heard. He accused Heard of fabricating domestic abuse accusations. Depp resigned from his role in Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore during the process due to his crumbling reputation. But now, it looks like he’s trying to make a comeback. He starred in the 2023 French film, Jeanne du Barry.

As for where he lives, he opted to settle down in a quiet county of Somerset in the U.K. Some evidence in 2022 supported that he was pursuing a romantic relationship with one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich.

Where is Winona Ryder now? She played Kim Boggs

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp from ‘Edward Scissorhands’ | Barry King/WireImage

Winona Ryder played Kim Boggs in the Edward Scissorhands cast. Kim falls in love with Edward, and they pursue an odd but sweet romantic relationship.

Ryder disappeared from Hollywood in the early 2000s. But she’s back in full force in the 2020s. She made an incredible comeback with Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things in 2016, and fans fully expect her to return as Joyce Byers in future seasons. In 2021, she appeared in an Edward Scissorhands Cadillac commercial during the Super Bowl. Ryder has been dating Scott Mackinlay Hahn for over a decade with no future plans to marry.

Where is Vincent Price? He played the inventor

Vincent Price played the man who invented Edward in the Edward Scissorhands cast.

Sadly, Price died in 1993. He was 82 years old at the time. Before his role in Edward Scissorhands, he had other notable roles in films like House of Wax (1953), The Fly (1958), House of Usher (1960), and The Abominable Dr. Phibes (1971).

Where is Alan Arkin? He played Kim Boggs’ father, Bill Boggs

Alan Arkin played Bill Boggs, the father of Kim and the husband of Peg. He accepted Edward into the Boggs family home.

Unfortunately, Arkin died in San Marcos, California, on June 29, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Aside from his work in Edward Scissorhands, Arkin made a name for himself with The In-Laws (1979), Hearts of the West (1975), Little Miss Sunshine (2006), The Muppets (2011), and Argo (2012), to name a few.

Where is Dianne Wiest? She played Kim Boggs’ mother, Peg Boggs

Dianne West played Peg Boggs in the Edward Scissorhands cast. Peg is the Avon saleswoman who finds Edward in his abandoned home and invites him into her home, causing the start of the mayhem that later ensues.

The two-time Oscar winner is set to star in Scene Partners as Meryl for the 2023-2024 season for the off-Broadway theater company Vineyard Theater. More recently, she starred in The Mayor of Kingstown as Mariam McLusky. She reportedly lives in New York City with her two adopted daughters.

Where is Robert Oliveri? He played Kevin Boggs, Kim’s brother

Robert Oliveri played the young Kevin Boggs in the Edward Scissorhands cast.

His presence today remains somewhat of a mystery, as he stepped out of the public eye after starring in Honey, I Blew Up the Kid in 1992. He’s most known for his role in Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, in 1989. Rumors suggest he chose to leave acting around 1994 and now lives in Florida with his wife and kids.

Where is Anthony Michael Hall? He played Jim

Anthony Michael Hall’s character, Jim, wasn’t fond of Edward in Edward Scissorhands, as he wanted all of Kim’s attention for himself.

As for where he is now at 55 years old, he and his wife, Lucia Hall, welcomed their first baby in July 2023. “We’re enjoying the simple things like taking strolls on the beach, holding him, and feeding him,” he told People. He and Lucia reportedly live in Los Angeles.

As for recent work, he last starred in The Goldbergs from 2019-2023.

Where is Kathy Baker? She tried to seduce Edward as Joyce

‘Edward Scissorhands’ | Twentieth Century Fox Film Corpo/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Kathy Baker’s character, Joyce, hoped to open a salon with the help of Edward — but she really wanted to seduce him. So, where is she now?

Baker reportedly lives in Southern California with her husband, director/producer Steven Robma. It’s unclear if she’s still in showbusiness at 73 years old, but she made a name for herself after Edward Scissorhands with the CBS series Picket Fences from 1992 to 1996. Most recently, she starred in The Ranch as Joanna from 2016 to 2020.

Where is Conchata Ferrell? She played a nosy neighbor

Conchata Ferrell played Helen in the Edward Scissorhands cast, a nosy neighbor who infamously had her red hair in curlers and wanted to know what was what around the block.

Unfortunately, Ferrell died in 2020 at 71 from complications following cardiac arrest. Before her death, she was famously known for her role as Berta on Two and a Half Men.

Where is Caroline Aaron? She played another neighbor

Edward Scissorhands fans likely remember Caroline Aaron as Marge, another nosy neighbor curious about Edward.

As for what she’s up to today, Aaron continues to star in films and TV shows. She most recently played Shirley Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from 2017 to 2023. She also appeared in The Grotto (2022), How To Ruin the Holidays (2023), and Theater Camp (2023).

Where is O-Lan Jones? She was never a fan of Edward

O-Lan Jones played Esmeralda, a woman extremely wary of Edward in Edward Scissorhands.

While film fans know Jones for her role, she’s also an award-winning composer, sound designer, and writer, among other roles. Today, she works as the Artistic Director of Overtone Industries, a company that “develops and presents new multidisciplinary operas and music theatre,” according to the website. Jones writes original stories for productions and composes and writes lyrics.

Where is Dick Anthony Williams? He played the local cop

Dick Anthony Williams played Officer Allen in the Edward Scissorhands cast.

Sadly, Williams died of cancer on Feb. 16, 2022. Aside from Tim Burton’s hit film, he was well-known for his Broadway performances in The Poison Tree, What the Wine-Sellers Buy, and Black Picture Show.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

