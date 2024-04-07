Prince Harry discussed a great deal of his personal life in Spare. He wrote about his family interactions, his teenage antics, and even his sex life. One story, in which the prince recalled losing his virginity in a field behind a bar, had some unexpected consequences. Following the book’s release, rumors swirled that British actor Elizabeth Hurley was the “older woman” Prince Harry was referencing. She insists that she has never even met the prince.

Elizabeth Hurley insists she did not take Prince Harry’s virginity

Elizabeth Hurley says she did not have sex with Prince Harry. The rumors that she slept with the prince started months before his book was released. The rumors began after Prince Harry discussed losing his V-card to an “older woman” when he was just a teen. For some reason, fans ran with the notion that it was Elizabeth Hurley despite almost no evidence pointing in that direction.

Elizabeth Hurley | Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Hurley attempted to get ahead of the rumors before Spare was even dropped. Now, she’s doubling down. She recently opted to reiterate just how little she knows about the stateside prince and his sexual escapades. Hurley appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week and discussed the rumor further. During her chat with Andy Cohen, Hurley insisted that the entire rumor is “ludicrous.” Not only did she insist she did not take his virginity, but she claimed to have never even spoken to the prince.

According to People, Hurley has had business interactions with some royal family members but has never actually crossed paths with Prince Harry. According to the publication, she’s worked with Prince William on a charity event and has had some contact with King Charles. Beyond that, her connection to the royal family is loose and ultimately very boring.

So who is the “older woman” in question?

Elizabeth Hurley has made it clear that she is not the woman responsible for Prince Harry losing his virginity. She isn’t the only woman affected by the rumors, though. Other women with minor connections to the royal family have had to issue statements, too. So, who exactly is the woman who took Prince Harry’s virginity? The infamous prince has not publicly named any names, but a woman named Sasha Walpole has come forward, claiming it was her.

Prince Harry attends SXSW panel featuring his wife Meghan Markle | Gary Miller/Getty Images

Walpole and Prince Harry ran in the same social circle as teens and were friendly when the event occurred. In a chat with the Daily Mail, Walpole revealed that the prince had given away enough information about the incident that their mutual friends could piece together who he was talking about. The general population could not, and Harry’s insistence that he lost his virginity to an “older woman” certainly pointed in a different direction. The prince was 17 then, and Walpole was just two years senior.