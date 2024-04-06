Prince Harry may be on his way to becoming an author for the second time after Spare. A royal author says the Duke of Sussex has considered the possibility of writing another book. Although this time, however, it wouldn’t be chock full of bombshells like Spare. Instead, a potential second book from Harry would be “more conciliatory.” Meanwhile, another royal author isn’t so sure.

Another Prince Harry book would be ‘conciliatory’ to help ‘thaw’ the tension with Prince William

According to Mirror, a second book from Harry “wouldn’t include explosive allegations like his first book did.” The reason, the outlet wrote, is because Harry and Meghan Markle “are reportedly keen to reunite with Harry’s estranged family.”

“I’m told the couple have discussed Harry writing another book,” Tom Quinn, a royal author and commentator, said. “He can’t write another Spare. But he will be aware that writing a more conciliatory book might even help thaw relations with his brother [Prince William].”

As anyone who’s read Spare or simply saw the headlines when it hit shelves in January 2023 knows, William came under fire more than anyone else, save for perhaps the British press, in Harry’s book.

Meanwhile, royal biographer and expert Ingrid Seward isn’t sure Harry’s headed for book no. 2 territory. “I can’t see that Harry’s up for writing another book,” the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine said.

“I would think the other book, the real corker, would be Meghan,” she continued. “That’s got to be [ahead] because that’s really going to be the only way she’s going to make serious money [is by writing it].”

Seward added she doesn’t see a Meghan memoir happening soon, what with the 42-year-old focusing on launching her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. However, the former actor would make “serious money” from an eventual memoir.

A potential ‘Spare’ sequel still worries the royal family

‘Spare’ by Prince Harry | Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although it’s been more than a year since Spare’s debut, the book remains a concern behind palace walls.

As Robert Hardman wrote in The Making of a King: King Charles III and the Modern Monarchy, the royals are nervous about a second Spare as well as the possibility of a memoir from Meghan.

“For the Palace, the most worrying aspect of the book [Spare] was the omission of large chunks of more recent events,” Hardman wrote in his 2024 book.

“It did not go unnoticed that Harry and Meghan’s wedding, their married life, and their eventual departure from the royal world amounted to a small part — less than a fifth — of Prince Harry’s memoir,” he explained. “This suggested either a sequel or perhaps a memoir by Meghan in due course.”

Indeed, Meghan didn’t enter Spare until the third and final part of Harry’s book, more than 250 pages in.

Harry previously said ‘Spare’ could’ve been ‘two books’

Harry himself admitted Spare very easly could’ve become “two books” instead of one. The 39-year-old revealed as much in an interview after his memoir’s release.

“There could have been two books, put it that way,” he told The Telegraph in January 2024. “The hard bit was taking things out. It was 800 pages, and now it’s down to 400 pages.” (The U.S. edition of Spare is 410 pages total.)

Harry also noted he left certain things out of Spare between him and his brother, William, in addition to some stuff involving him and his father, King Charles III.

“There are some things that have happened, especially between me and my brother, and to some extent between me and my father, that I just don’t want the world to know,” he said. “Because I don’t think they would ever forgive me.”

The omissions, it seems, did nothing to soften the blowback from Spare as Harry’s said to still be “picking up the pieces” of his “battered” relationships with William and his father as a result.