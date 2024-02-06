Eight months after their split the king of rock and roll died at his Graceland home

Linda Thompson dated Elvis Presley in the early 1970s. She was one of the great loves of his life, and Thompson documented their loving relationship with plenty of photographs, including some intimate photos taken just outside the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll’s bedroom where she was his “queen.”

Elvis Presley and Linda Thompson shared a trophy case just outside his bedroom

Just outside of Elvis Presley’s off-limits bedroom at his Graceland home was a trophy case. There, Elvis co-mingled his trophies with Linda Thompson’s beauty pageant accolades. She shared those intimate memories on Instagram.

She wrote: “Throwback Thursday. Elvis had my beauty pageant trophies mingled with some of his in the display case just outside our bedroom upstairs at Graceland.”

Thompson continued. “I just closed out my storage unit and found some of my trophies, and it tweaked that memory. My sweet friend Jeanne LeMay sent me her photo of my trophies in that case at Graceland.”

She concluded, “I always thought it was very sweet of Elvis to have displayed my trophies along with some of his. He was proud of me. The King…& his ‘queen’…”

Elvis Presley met Linda Thompson shortly after splitting from his wife, Priscilla Presley. The couple met in the summer of 1972.

She was just 22, and Presley was 37 when they began dating. Thompson moved into Graceland quickly, making herself home in the King’s Memphis mansion.

Thompson told The Daily Mail, “I struggled to accept the other women as I was faithful, but I was so addicted to loving him that I lost myself and what I wanted while he was addicted to drugs. They were his true mistress.”

She continued, “I was exhausted caring for him — it was like looking after a newborn baby. I was scared he would die on my watch. When I asked him to reduce his medication, he’d say: ‘Don’t worry about me, honey, I’m going to live till I’m 85.'”

When was the last time Linda Thompson saw Elvis Presley?

Linda Thompson and Elvis Presley photographed together in the early 1970s | Jim James – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

The last time Linda Thompson saw Elvis Presley was in November 1976. They connected after he flew her to a San Francisco, California concert.

She told the Daily Mail that she suspected Presley’s infidelity. She asked him, “Honey if there’s another woman, just be honest with me,” but Elvis pledged his love and loyalty.

Later, Thompson discovered that his last girlfriend, Ginger Alden, was in a hotel room on the floor below, “like a holding pattern.” Eight months after their split, Elvis Presley died at home on Aug. 16, 1977, at the age of 42.