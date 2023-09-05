Elvis Presley's "Jailhouse Rock" was No. 1 in the United States for seven weeks when it was released alongside another song.

Elvis Presley‘s “Jailhouse Rock” was written by two of the most notable songwriters of the era. One of them revealed Elvis recorded the song numerous times to get it just right. In addition, he discussed what he thought of the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer.

The writers of Elvis Presley’s ‘Jailhouse Rock’ were behind some of the best hits of the era

Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller were a songwriting duo known for hits such as Ben E. King’s “Stand by Me,” The Drifters’ “On Broadway,” and The Clovers’ “Love Potion No. 9.” They are perhaps most known for writing for the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, penning tunes such as “Hound Dog,” “Girls! Girls! Girls!,” and “Bossa Nova Baby.”

During a 2020 interview with Elvis Australia, Stoller discussed how “Jailhouse Rock” came together. “The script indicated that Elvis was in prison and there was an amateur show among the prisoners,” he recalled. “That’s where the idea for the song came from. We wrote it quickly. Jerry’s very fast and very funny.

“That song was a vehicle that Presley could really work,” he added. “When we recorded it, we knew we had it by take nine. But Elvis went on into the 20s saying, ‘I can do it better!’ He loved to sing. He really felt comfortable in a recording studio.”

Mike Stoller revealed what he thought about Elvis Presley as an artist

Stoller discussed his impression of Elvis as an artist. Stoller felt he was a “keeper.” “He always tried to make something better,” Stoller said. “He worked very hard in the studio. It was hard work, but it appeared to be effortless for him because he loved what he was doing.

“If he liked a song, he would just keep going, ‘Yeah, I can do it better. Wait a minute, let me try this. Give me one more shot!'” he said. “As I said, we were up to take 27 or something on ‘Jailhouse Rock.'”

‘Jailhouse Rock’ was No. 1 for 7 weeks when it was released alongside another song

According to The Billboard Book of Number 1 Hits, “Jailhouse Rock” was released as a double A-side single with “Treat Me Nice.” The tunes topped the Billboard Top 100 for seven weeks. The energetic scene where Elvis performs “Jailhouse Rock” in the film of the same name means it will forever remain one of his most famous hits.

“Jailhouse Rock” appeared on the compilation album Elvis: 30 #1 Hits. The compilation was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for three weeks, staying on the chart for 169 weeks. “Treat Me Nice” appeared on the sequel compilation Elvis: 2nd to None. That record climbed to No. 3 on the Billboard 20 and remained on the chart for 16 weeks.

“Jailhouse Rock” was a huge hit and the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll worked hard to get it just right.