Elvis Presley‘s grandson, Benjamin Keough, was the subject of a major rumor. This raises the question: Did Keough ever sing? Here’s a look at Keough’s life and his connections to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Elvis Presley’s grandson, Benjamin Keough, was rumored to have a $5 million record deal

While he was a legendary ladies’ man, Elvis was married only once, to Priscilla Presley née Beaulieu, from 1967 to 1973. They had one child together: Lisa Marie Presley. Keough was Lisa Marie’s son with musician Danny Keough.

Benjamin became known for his strong family resemblance to the “Can’t Help Falling in Love” singer. Given that Elvis had one of the most successful and influential careers in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, it’s only natural fans would wonder if Keough would become a singer as well.

According to a 2023 Hollywood Life article, rumor had it Keough had signed a $5 million record deal with Universal Records. Peter LoFrumento, the Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, said the rumor was false. In spite of this, Keough still had some impact on music. He inspired Lisa Marie’s song “Storm & Grace” from her album of the same name. In the song, she asked Keough to stop growing up so fast.

Elvis Presley’s grandson was very close to his sister, Riley Keough

Keough died by suicide in 2020. During a 2023 interview with Vanity Fair, his sister, Riley Keough, discussed her brother. “He, in a lot of ways, felt like my twin,” she said. “We were very connected and very similar. He was much quicker and wittier and a little smarter than me.”

Following his death, Riley moved in with Lisa Marie for six months. “After that, I would still sleep at her house like two or three times a week,” she recalled. “She wanted us there. If it was up to her, I would have lived there full-time.”

How Riley Keough dealt with the deaths of Benjamin Keough and their mother

Riley discussed her brother’s death and Lisa Marie’s 2023 death. “I have been through a great deal of pain and I’ve had my … parts of me have died and I’ve felt like my heart has exploded, but I also feel … I’m trying to think of how to phrase this … I have strengthened the qualities that have come about through adversity,” she opined.

Riley compared the ways she mounted these two tragic deaths. “When I lost my brother, there was no road map whatsoever, and it was a lot of big emotions that I didn’t know what to do with,” she said. “When I lost my mom, I was familiar with the process a little bit more, and I found working to be really helpful.”

Benjamin didn’t have a singing career but he clearly impacted the people around him.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 to speak with a trained crisis counselor at the free Crisis Text Line.