One of Elvis Presley's co-stars said she was the only one of his leading ladies who didn't sleep with him. Here's why she said she never did.

Elvis Presley had many leading ladies in his film career and he reportedly had an affair with nearly all of them. Elvis often had girlfriends or a wife as he shot movies. This did little to hinder him from pursuing his co-stars, though. His final onscreen love interest had no interest in his advances, though.

Elvis reportedly slept with all but 1 of his leading ladies

In 1969, Elvis starred in his final film, Change of Habit. His co-star was Mary Tyler Moore, who quickly became aware that Elvis had a crush on her.

“[Elvis] confessed right from the start that he’d had a crush on me since The Dick Van Dyke Show,” Moore wrote, per Express.

Nothing ever happened between them, though. Moore said she was the only one of Elvis’ leading ladies who didn’t have an affair with him.

“I was his last leading lady,” she told Ability Magazine. “And it was funny because not that many years after the film was finished, he was quoted as saying, ‘I’ve slept with every one of my leading ladies except one.’ I don’t want to bust anyone’s cover, but I know who the one is.”

Moore explained that she didn’t think Elvis had any real interest in her outside of his crush. She also would not have gone for him.

“Well, I was married at the time. He didn’t seem too interested in me anyway and to tell you the truth he was not my type,” she said. “He kind of viewed me on a pedestal, he would talk to me with his head down and kick the sand; I guess from my image of the Dick Van Dyke Show days — and he kept calling me Ma’am.”

One of Elvis’ best-known affairs was with 1 of his leading ladies

One of Elvis’ most well-known affairs happened with his Viva Las Vegas co-star Ann-Marget Olsson. According to Olsson, their relationship went much deeper than a fling.

“We both felt a current, an electricity that went straight through us,” she wrote in her book Ann-Margret: My Story (via The New York Times). “It would become a force we couldn’t control.”

When they met, they were both in relationships, so their romance did not make it far. Still, Olsson has always felt love toward Elvis.

“There’s been so much, for some reason, negative situations surrounding his name that I wanted to show the man that I knew — generous, loving, funny, talented, gifted — and only show complete respect.”

This behavior wore on Priscilla Presley

While Elvis had affairs with his co-stars, Priscilla Presley waited for him at Graceland. Every time he left to film a movie, Priscilla agonized over rumors of his infidelity.

Elvis and Priscilla Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“He wasn’t faithful, not that he had someone special, but when you’re in the entertainment business there is always that and I tried to turn my back to that, but I just didn’t want to share him. Simple as that,” she told Sunday Night, per Today. “As much as he wanted to be married and have a family, I don’t know if he was ever cut to be married because I don’t think he could ever be faithful to one woman.”

Priscilla tried to navigate the situation to the best of her ability, but it eventually became too much. She divorced Elvis in 1973.