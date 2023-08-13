‘Back to the Future’ still remains one of the most iconic movies of the 80s, and director Robert Zemeckis made some major changes to the cast in both the first and second movies.

Back to the Future remains a hallmark of cinematic excellence, forever cherished by audiences worldwide. But while Michael J. Fox’s portrayal of Marty McFly is etched into our collective memories, there were pivotal recasting decisions that could’ve drastically altered our perception of the movie.

Not only was Eric Stoltz once set to lead the film, but another key character, Marty’s girlfriend Jennifer, also saw significant casting changes. Dive into the lesser-known tales behind these casting switch-ups and the intricate tapestry of decisions that gave us the classic as we know it today.

‘Back to the Future’ made some major casting changes in ‘1’ and ‘2’

In the classic film Back to the Future, director Robert Zemeckis assembled a star-studded cast. Leading to film was Michael J. Fox as the energetic Marty McFly, and Christopher Lloyd portrayed the eccentric Dr. Emmett Brown.

Alongside these leading men, Claudia Wells was cast as Marty’s girlfriend, Jennifer, marking a highlight in her acting career.

However, Wells’ time in this role was unexpectedly brief. Recasting occurred between the original and its sequels in a rather common occurrence in Hollywood.

Elisabeth Shue, a name gaining traction from performances in The Karate Kid, Adventures in Babysitting, and Cocktail, stepped into the role of Jennifer.

This switch might have gone unnoticed by some fans, thanks to Zemeckis’ clever decision to reshoot the original’s ending with Shue to ensure continuity.

Interestingly, the recasting wasn’t driven by a desire to snag a rising star like Shue, and the story behind the decision was remarkably drama-free.

This is why Robert Zemeckis recast Marty McFly’s girlfriend

The real reason for the recasting in Back to the Future is far more poignant than a mere change in casting preference. When it was time for the sequels to kick off, Wells was in a painful situation.

The actor withdrew from the role to care for her ailing mother, who had recently received a cancer diagnosis. Wells chose family over fame, a decision that left her role in the franchise cut tragically short.

However, Wells’ involvement with the character of Jennifer was full of twists and turns from the very beginning. Initially snagging the role, she had to bow out when a pilot for a new ABC show she was part of got greenlit for a full series.

Melora Hardin was lined up to fill the role, but another recasting twist allowed Wells to return.

While Wells’ recast was surprising in the sequel, it wasn’t the biggest change in the original film.

Eric Stoltz was almost the star of ‘Back to the Future’

It is a little wild to consider that Eric Stoltz, initially pegged for Back to the Future, was almost the iconic face we associate with movie history.

During the early ’80s, as Zemeckis poured his heart into crafting the now-legendary time-travel saga. When he finally got the script accepted, he set his sights on Michael J. Fox, one of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, for Marty.

However, due to some logistical hiccups, Fox was not an option. As Zemeckis scoured Hollywood for potential Martys, Stoltz’s name emerged at the top of the list.

With Stoltz in the lead role, filming commenced, but there was a lingering sense of unease for Zemeckis. Ultimately, their interpretations of the story clashed. And after a month and a bit of filming, Zemeckis boldly chose to swap Stoltz for Fox, no matter the cost (and reshoots).

And, well, everyone knows how it turned out from there!