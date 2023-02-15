Every Rihanna Song Used in ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Lip Syncs

RuPaul’s Drag Race has featured songs by beloved hit-making artists over the years, from Britney Spears and Ariana Grande to Rihanna and Beyoncé. Rihanna has had five songs of hers used in Drag Race lip syncs, with three of them being to No. 1 hits of hers.

Rihanna | Adam Bow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Serena ChaCha and Monica Beverly Hillz lip synced to ‘Only Girl (In The World)’

The first Rihanna song to be featured in a Drag Race lip sync was back in Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Serena ChaCha and Monica Beverly Hillz faced off to “Only Girl (In the World)” from Rihanna’s smash fifth studio album Loud. Monica ultimately won the lip sync.

“Only Girl in the World” was the lead single from Loud and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It sold over six million copies in the US, earning six-times platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna lip synced to ‘Shut Up and Drive’

Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars featured a chance for eliminated queens to come back into the competition. To determine who would be that queen, Alyssa Edwards and Tatianna performed to Rihanna’s hit “Shut Up and Drive.” The end result was a double win, with both queens earning a spot back in the competition.

“Shut Up and Drive” peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified double platinum.

Yvie Oddly and A’Keria C. Davenport lip synced to ‘SOS’

Rihanna songs would be absent from Drag Race lip syncs for a few years before the Barbadian singer’s music returned in Season 11. During the season’s lip sync smackdown for the crown, Yvie Oddly and A’Keria C. Davenport lip synced to Rihanna’s breakout hit “SOS” in front of an audience of cheering spectators. Oddly ultimately came out on top, going on to win the crown later that night.

“SOS” became Rihanna’s first-ever single to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 2006. The song went on to earn triple-platinum status.

Miz Cracker and Morgan McMichaels lip synced to ‘Where Have You Been’

At the turn of the last decade, Rihanna incorporated elements of dance and electronic songs into her own music; “Where Have You Been” from her 2011 album Talk That Talk is one of those songs. “Where Have You Been” got the Drag Race treatment on Season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where contestant Miz Cracker battled guest lip sync assassin Morgan McMichaels for the win. Ultimately, both Miz Cracker and Morgan McMichaels were declared the winners.

“Where Have You Been” reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and has been certified four-times platinum.

Brita Filter and Rock M. Sakura lip synced to ‘S&M’

On Season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Brita Filter and Rock M. Sakura lip synced to Rihanna’s sexy hit single “S&M.” In the end, Brita came out on top.

“S&M” holds a special place in the Drag Race universe: past queens Detox, Willam, and Morgan McMichaels appeared alongside Rihanna in the music video. At the time, RuPaul’s Drag Race was still in its infancy, and neither Detox nor Willam had appeared on the show yet.

“S&M” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has been certified five-times platinum.