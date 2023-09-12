Here are few things you probably didn't know about action star and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger's children Katherine. Christina, Patrick, Christopher, and Joseph.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is one of the most popular and recognizable celebrities in the world. His acting career really kicked off in the early 80s with his breakthrough role in Conan the Barbarian. He has starred in dozens of blockbusters since including The Terminator, Predator, Commando, Total Recall, and True Lies to name a few. He later made a move into politics and served as the 38th governor of California from 2003 to 2011.

Despite being such a public figure, the A-list actor hasn’t spoken a ton about his family until the Netflix docuseries Arnold began streaming in June 2023. Here’s everything you need to know about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five kids.

Arnold Schwarzenegger with sons Patrick Schwarzenegger and Christopher Schwarzenegger celebrating the 187th Oktoberfest | Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt

Arnold was married to Maria Shriver for 25 years, and they had four children together.

Their oldest, Katherine Schwarzenegger, was born on Dec. 13, 1989. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California and a best-selling author who wrote the book Rock What You’ve Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who’s Been There and Back.

In 2019, Katherine married Jurassic World star Chris Pratt with whom she shares two daughters Lyla and Eloise.

When speaking about being a grandparent during a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Arnold said: “It’s the easiest thing to be a grandfather. They come over to the house, you play with [them] for around an hour or two … and after two hours, they leave. It’s fantastic! I have a great time when they come over to the house.”

(L-R): Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger attend the LA Premiere of Netflix’s ‘FUBAR’ | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Christina Schwarzenegger

Katherine has one sister, Christina.

She was born on July 23, 1991. Christina graduated from Georgetown University. After earning her bachelor’s degree in English, she studied interior architecture at Parsons School of Design and once worked as an editor for Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop. More recently, she executive produced two documentaries for Netflix with her mother.

Today, Christina serves on the council for the Special Olympics.

Patrick Schwarzenegger

Patrick Schwarzenegger is Shriver and Arnold’s oldest son. He was born on Sept. 18, 1993.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick Schwarzenegger are seen riding bikes in LA | thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Patrick has followed in his famous father’s footsteps and has pursued a career in acting. Fans may recognize him from the 2022 HBO true crime series The Staircase in which he starred alongside Colin Firth, Toni Collette, and Sophie Turner.

He has been in a relationship with model Abby Champion for several years.

Christopher Schwarzenegger

Patrick’s younger brother, Christopher Schwarzenegger, was born on Sept. 27, 1997.

He is a graduate of the University of Michigan and Arnold’s child we know the least about as he likes to keep out of the spotlight.

Joseph Baena

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son, Joseph Baena, are seen riding bikes in Los Angeles | BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

One of the action star’s children who fans likely have heard of is Joseph Baena. His name made headlines in 2010 just after the actor’s term as governor ended. Arnold later admitted that Joseph was conceived in 1997 when he had an affair with his mother, former housekeeper Mildred Baena, while married to Maria Shriver.

Speaking about the extramarital affair in the Netflix docuseries Arnold admitted: “It was wrong what I did. But I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world. I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”

In 2022, during an appearance on the Unwaxed podcast hosted by Sylvester Stallone’s daughters Sophia and Sistine Stallone, Baena clarified that it took some time but he and his father have grown close over the years. He explained: “I have to point out that with my relationship with my dad, it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything.”