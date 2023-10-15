Will fans get a resolution to the 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 cliffhanger? Here's what we know about season 3 of the Paramount+ series.

In 2022, the Star Trek universe got a little bigger with the premiere of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The Paramount+ series follows the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise – under the command of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) – as they explore uncharted territories and encounter new life and civilizations.

The streaming service was so confident that the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff would be a hit with fans that they ordered a second season months before the series premiered. Then, in March 2023, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds was renewed for season 3, several months in advance of the June 2023 season 2 premiere.

So, when will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 premiere, and what can fans expect from the new episodes? Here’s what we know so far.

Does ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 have a premiere date? How can you watch the new episodes?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is definitely coming to Paramount+. The third season will have 10 episodes. However, there’s no confirmed premiere date yet. And it will likely be some time before fresh episodes drop. That’s because of the writers’ and actors’ strikes, which have forced virtually all scripted TV shows to pause production.

Once season 3 is finished, it will be available to stream on Paramount+, which is also home to other Star Trek shows, including Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks. Plans start at $5.99 per month.

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 production will resume when the strikes end

While the WGA strike has ended, the SAG-AFTRA strike is still ongoing as of October 2023. Once the labor dispute is resolved, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds should be ready to quickly pick back up with production, producing director Chris Fisher said in an interview with Trek Movie’s All Access podcast.

“I was going to direct the premiere episode… I had storyboarded pretty much the entire first episode,” he shared in the podcast’s August 29 episode. “That’s how close we were to starting shooting. We were one day away from flying the actors in. We were like, ‘Do we fly the actors in?’ That’s when it went above my pay scale.”

“Everything I’ve heard from the studio is they can’t wait to get back on the horse as well,” Fisher added. “Once the strike is over, fingers crossed, I don’t think it’s going to be long till we’re back up and running.”

What is ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Season 3 about?

What can fans expect from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3? With no trailer or other details yet available, all we can do is speculate. However, season 2’s “to be continued…” ending offers clues about what might be in store for the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The season 2 finale, “Hegemony,” saw the Gorn attacking the U.S.S. Cayuga. Pike and the Enterprise came to their aid, even though getting involved in the conflict, which was happening outside of the Federation’s boundaries, risked provoking an all-out war with the Gorn. The episode ended with Pike facing an almost impossible choice: rescue the captives of the Gorn or obey Starfleet’s command to retreat. What will he do? And will his actions leads to a war with the Gorn? Fans will have to wait until season 3 to find out.

‘Star Trek: Stranger New Worlds’ cast

As of now, there’s no official word on which Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast members will be back for season 3. However, we can expect Mount to be back as Captain Pike. Chances are, Rebecca Romijn will also return as Una Chin-Riley.

Other Strange New Worlds cast members include Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel; Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh; Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura; Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas; and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga. Season 2 also featured Paul Wesley in the iconic role of James T. Kirk and Carol Kane as Pelia.

