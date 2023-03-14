Everything to Know About ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Sasha Calle’s New Movie

Sasha Calle began her career on The Young and the Restless. From 2018 to 2021, Calle played Lola Rosales on the CBS soap opera. But now Calle’s acting career is soaring with her new superhero role.

The Young and the Restless star Sasha Calle I Natasha Campos/Getty Images for GreenSlate

Sasha Calle played Lola Rosales on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Like many actors, Calle started her acting career on a soap opera. In September 2018, Calle was cast as Lola on The Young and the Restless. Lola is a chef and the younger sister of Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo Rosales (Jason Canela). Lola catches the eye of Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), and they begin dating.

However, his ex-girlfriend Summer Newman’s (Allison Lanier) ‘s arrival brings trouble. Kyle and Lola marry, but Kyle’s unresolved feelings for Summer plague their marriage. The couple divorces, and soon after, Lola disappears from onscreen. Later Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) mentions Lola moved back to Miami.

Calle’s final appearance on the CBS soap opera came in June 2021. The Daytime Emmy nominee is moving on to her next significant role, taking her from Genoa City to Central City.

We love to see Lola laughing again. ? #YR pic.twitter.com/Tek15rjPCq — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 18, 2020

‘The Young and the Restless’ star will play Supergirl in ‘The Flash’

In February 2021, Calle got the biggest break of her career. The Young and the Restless star was announced as Supergirl in the upcoming film The Flash. Over 400 auditions were reportedly held for the role, but Calle wowed the producers.

The actor is making history by being the first Latina to play Supergirl. In an interview with V Magazine, Calle discussed her groundbreaking role. “Representation in the entertainment industry really matters, and I’m super honored, honestly.”

When Calle saw herself on the playback monitor during filming, the actor admitted she became emotional. “And I go over, and I see her, and she’s in her full glory. And suddenly, I got really emotional. Because I’m looking at that, and I’m like, ‘Wow, I wish I would have had this when I was little.’ It meant a lot to me.”

When can fans see Sasha Calle in ‘The Flash’?

Calle is a talented actor, with a lot riding on her with her role as Supergirl. The actor will star alongside some Hollywood heavyweights for The Flash. Ezra Miller will play the lead role, while Michael Shannon plays his nemesis General Zod. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton also appear as Bruce Wayne/Batman.

I love you, Supergirl. Go get ‘em! x pic.twitter.com/S2IhgpVRFI — Sasha Calle (@SashaCalle) February 13, 2023

Fans saw their first look at the movie when the trailer premiered on Feb. 12, 2023, during Super Bowl LVII. The story has Barry Allen aka The Flash (Miller) traveling back in time to prevent his mother’s death. However, his expedition changes the world for worst when villains take over. With the help of Batman and Supergirl, he tries to save Earth.

The move is scheduled for release on June 16, 2023; and it’ll be an exciting moment for Calle as she makes her superhero debut.