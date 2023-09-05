Triple-threat star Zendaya might have risen to fame for her work on the Disney Channel, but her acting in the HBO series Euphoria made her an “it girl.” While Zendaya is the primary character in a show full of interesting, detailed portrayals, Euphoria is probably best known for its scandalous plotlines and cutting-edge subject matter. The series has received numerous awards and honors, and recently, following the announcement of an upcoming third season, more fans are hopping on the Euphoria bandwagon than ever before. While little has been confirmed about the third season, what fans do know provides a tantalizing glimpse of what lies ahead.

‘Euphoria’ is an acclaimed drama

Hunter Schafer as Jules and Zendaya as Rue | Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria debuted in June 2019 on HBO. The series introduced viewers to Rue Bennett, a young recovering drug addict played by Zendaya. As Rue struggles to find her place in the world and in her social circle, her friends and acquaintances also deal with their own varied problems and dramas. Tough topics are addressed in the show, including toxic relationships, abuse, mental illness, abortion, and rape.

From the start, Euphoria was controversial due to the adult subject matter. While many critics slammed the series for its uncompromising takes on dark topics, fans gravitated to the series, praising the writing and strong character development. In particular, Disney darling Zendaya was praised for her excellent work as Rue.

‘Euphoria’ was recently renewed for a third season

The second season of Euphoria premiered in January 2022. With even more drama and excitement, the second season furthered the narratives of Rue and her friends, giving the young woman a reason to look forward to the future, especially after Rue reconciles with Elliot. For critics and fans, the second season was proof positive that the success of the first season wasn’t a fluke. Young stars Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, and Maude Apatow all received critical acclaim for their performances.

Just weeks after the second season debuted, Euphoria was renewed for a third season. In an official statement, as reported by The AV Club, Francesca Orsi at HBO said: “Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of ‘Euphoria’ have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team, or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

What do fans know about the third season of ‘Euphoria’?

Right now, information about the third season of the hit show is relatively limited. According to Digital Spy, there is no official release date for the third season. While some estimates put a possible release date of early 2024, more realistically, it will be later that year or early 2025 before Euphoria returns with new episodes. Another caveat to this possible release date is that the ongoing writer’s strike is causing widespread delays with every scripted Hollywood production. This could potentially push back filming for Euphoria even further.

Fortunately, once the show does return, fans can count on seeing all their favorite characters back in action, including Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, and Austin Abrams. One actor who will not be returning is Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernandez. As reported by Digital Spy, the actor recently took to Instagram to say goodbye to the character. Fans can catch Ferreira in the series House of Spoils. Angus Cloud, who played Fez, will also not be returning to the series due to his untimely passing in the summer of 2023.