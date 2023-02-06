‘Exhausted’ Heather Rae Young Gives Fans an Update After Birth of First Baby

Heather Rae Young recently announced the birth of her first baby with her husband, Tarek El Moussa, and the Selling Sunset star gave fans an update on how she’s feeling. Here’s what Heather said after her child was born.

Heather Rae Young | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa announced the birth of their first baby together

On Feb. 2, Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa shared matching Instagram posts announcing the birth of their first child together. The photo showed Tarek and Heather’s hands wrapped around the newborn, whose face was cropped out of the shot.

“Our baby boy is here [white heart emoji] 1.31.23,” the reality star couple captioned the adorable picture. “Mama & baby are happy, healthy, tired but doing well. Our hearts are so happy [red heart emoji].”

Tarek and Heather first revealed they were expecting a baby in July 2022. Heather is also the stepmother to Tarek’s two children, Taylor and Brayden, from his first marriage to HGTV star Christina Hall.

The Selling Sunset star has been understandably quiet on social media. But she has shared photos of all the beautiful flowers sent by friends and family, and she also gave a quick update on how she’s feeling after giving birth.

Heather Rae Young tells fans she is ‘exhausted’ and ‘happy’ after giving birth to her baby boy

On Feb. 4, Heather Rae Young shared an Instagram Story (which disappeared automatically after 24 hours) updating fans two days after giving birth to her baby boy.

She posted a photo that appeared to show the baby, wearing a cap and wrapped in a blanket, breastfeeding. Young censored the image with three white heart emojis covering her bare chest.

“I’ve never been this exhausted, but also this happy in my whole life,” the Selling Sunset star wrote, adding a prayer hands emoji.

Tarek El Moussa said he ‘can’t believe’ he now has 3 kids

Heather Rae Young isn’t the only one adjusting to parenthood. On Feb. 5, Tarek El Moussa shared an Instagram post saying he “can’t believe” he’s the father to three children.

The Flip or Flop star posted a photo of his two older children holding hands at an ice skating rink.

“Quality time,” he captioned the image, adding a red heart and a prayer hands emoji. “My kids are my whole world. I can’t believe I now have 3!!!”

Heather responded, “We Love you daddy bear,” followed by a bear emoji and four red heart emojis.

Fans offered their congratulations in the comments section of Tarek’s Instagram post. Many said they are eager to see the new baby and find out what his name is.

“Congratulations!! Where is pictures of your beautiful baby boy and a name? We are all dying to see,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Hope we will see the new Baby soon congratulations to the proud parents.”