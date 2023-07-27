Expert Says There’s 1 Way Kate Middleton Is ‘a Disappointment’ Compared to Camilla Parker Bowles

Kate Middleton will someday be queen when her husband, Prince William, takes the throne. For now, she's one step behind Camilla Parker Bowles -- and one expert says Kate is 'a disappointment' compared to Camilla in one way.

Kate Middleton is married to Prince William, and together, the two are the future of the monarchy. King Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, recently stepped into the roles of king and queen upon the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who ruled for 70 years. And once Charles dies, William and Kate will stand atop the throne together.

For the most part, royal experts and commentators can never find a thing wrong with the Princess of Wales. But one former Vogue editor did note that Kate is “a disappointment” in one area — and compared her to Camilla.

Fashion expert says Kate Middleton doesn’t wear nearly enough jewelry

Kate has become a style icon since marrying William in 2011. She has been dubbed one of the most influential women in the world when it comes to her fashion, even sparking “the Kate effect” — a phenomenon where anything the princess wears flies off shelves as soon as she’s photographed in it. It seems to be a trend for royal women, as both Meghan Markle and Princes Charlotte have had similar effects on the public.

Despite Kate’s style making waves, not everyone is so impressed with her looks. The outfits, maybe, but former Vogue editor and podcast host Suzy Menkes, who hosts Creative Conversations, says the princess’ jewelry choices are often “a disappointment.”

“The Princess of Wales is a bit of a disappointment about jewelry,” Menkes said while chatting about Kate’s recent outfits, per Express. “She gives the impression that she only puts it on when she absolutely has to.” Menkes then compared Kate to Camilla: “She doesn’t seem to have Camilla’s joy at wearing jewelry.” It’s possible that this is one area where Kate could use some work, but not everyone loves drowning themselves in jewelry for public appearances.

Kate Middleton’s fashion has made waves throughout the public over the last 12 years

Even before Kate married William, her looks were important to her. Rumor has it that it’s even how William noticed his now-wife in the first place: She walked the runway in a see-through dress at a college fashion show. Kate has always paid close attention to her outfits but also resonates with the public in some of her looks.

The princess has been known to repeat outfits, sometimes even as long as a decade or more after first wearing them. It’s kept her grounded in the public eye, given that most commoners don’t have the wardrobe budget to wear something new every time they step out. Plus, Kate has also been seen wearing affordable clothing. She loves Veja brand shoes and all things Zara, often purchasing blazers and other business-casual clothes from the popular brand.

While Kate might not wear jewelry with as much love as Camilla, the princess has definitely carved out a fashion reputation since joining the royal family. Plus, while her jewelry might be scarce, she has no shortage of showstopping pieces, which are often borrowed from the royals or have been handed down through the years — including her $500,000 engagement ring, which belonged to Princess Diana.