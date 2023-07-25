Prince Louis, the youngest of Prince William and Kate Middleton's children, just turned five years old but has yet to reach a certain royal milestone that George and Charlotte had already accomplished by his age.

Prince Louis, the son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is the youngest of his siblings. The young boy is just five years old, putting him three years behind his sister, Princess Charlotte, and five years behind his brother, Prince George. For the most part, Louis has been introduced to royal life at about the same pace as his siblings, despite that he is the last one in line for the throne out of the three of them.

However, there is one major milestone Louis has yet to complete — and by his age, both of this siblings had already done it.

Prince Louis on King Charles’ lap in 2022 | CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Louis has never been on a royal tour

Prince William and Kate Middleton are working royals, which means that part of their job is to travel around the globe to speak with various people, visit new places, and bring attention to different global initiatives. The Prince and Princess of Wales have been to plenty of countries since they wed in 2010, and as their family expanded, they started bringing their children with them on these royal tours. According to Express, Prince George as just eight months old when William and Kate took him on their royal tour of New Zealand back in 2014. Charlotte, on the other hand, was almost a year and a half when she joined her mom and dad on their Canadian tour.

In April, Louis celebrated his fifth birthday — but has yet to join his parents on one of these trips. However, there could be an explanation. Louis was born in April 2018. Less than two years later, in March 2020, the covid pandemic hit, essentially grounding the royals and barring any international travel for quite some time. William and Kate did take a royal tour of Pakistan in 2019 but opted not to bring any of the children along with them, so Louis stayed home. By 2022, William and Kate were finally able to take another tour, but Louis once again didn’t make the cut as the Wales parents traveled to the Caribbean.

The Wales family in September 2022 | Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images

Will the kids accompany Prince William and Kate Middleton on another tour?

While the Wales children will likely attend another tour with their parents down the road, all three of them are now in school full time. This means that they won’t be cutting class any time soon to join their parents on a trip. With that said, William and Kate would likely have to organize a tour within the summer months in order for the kiddos to come along. Either that, or schedule a quick tour during the winter or spring break.

William recently announced that he’s heading to New York City for a quick trip in September, and it’s unclear if Kate is joining him. If she does, the couple will likely leave the kids behind once more, as that trip takes place just as the new school year starts. Given that William and Kate are trying to raise their kids with as normal of a life as possible, they likely won’t be keen on pulling them out of class just after the school year starts.