Expert Spotted Meghan Markle’s Fashion Mistake During Important Engagement That Made Her Outfit Look ‘Horrible’

Even before she married into the royal family, Meghan Markle was no stranger to high-profile events and red carpets to showcase her fashion sense. But after she joined Britain’s most famous family just about everything she wore was discussed and dissected.

Like her sister-in-law the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton), Meghan was praised for her many of her outfit choices. But there were also a few occasions where some felt the duchess got it wrong. Now a style expert is revealing what mistakes Meghan made with a couple of her fashion selections.

Meghan Markle is seen arriving to the Woman Of Vision Awards with Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland | Raymond Hall/GC Images

The engagement where Meghan had a fashion faux pas according to a stylist

Stylist and fashion expert Melissa Lund talked about one engagement in particular where she thinks Meghan really missed the mark and her outfit looked “horrible.”

That engagement was back in 2018 when the duchess stepped out in Dublin, Ireland with her husband to meet President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne. Meghan wore a Roland Mouret Grey dress, which retails for more than $2000. But according to Lund, the expensive number did not look quite right because as the expert pointed out, you could see Meghan’s bra shape through the dress.

“The visible bra is horrible,” the stylist told Express and declared: “Strapless bras are the work of the devil!”

Meghan Markle visits Irish President Michael Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne in Dublin, Ireland | Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Expert says the duchess should hire a stylist

Lund talked about some things Meghan could do better in the fashion department and one is hire a stylist.

She said: “Meghan likes to look good and as someone in the public eye it’s essential that she does. I’ve read many times that she’s proud that she doesn’t use a stylist but, as a professional, I’d say it might be time for her to hire one.

“Meghan often dresses well — in that she usually chooses stylish clothes — but I’ve said in the past that she doesn’t pay enough attention to the details and therefore her look often falls shy of perfect.”

Lund added that Meghan has a “good figure” and “broad shoulders and long limbs — definitely good points!” Because of her shape, she should avoid “chunky shoes and skirts, dress and coats with too much volume in the hem as these could mean that her legs will look too skinny.”

What Lund thought about Meghan’s look at another high-profile event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth during Platinum Jubilee weekend | Samir Hussein/WireImage,

Lund also spoke to Express about some of the duchess’s other looks including the Dior Haute Couture pearl-colored coat she wore to the National Service of Thanksgiving during the late queen‘s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

She explained: “Meghan is a good height and she’s slim with lovely long legs in relation to her torso. Having a short torso means that anything where the belt is on her natural waist will make her torso look too short for her body. A short torso often goes together with a relatively short neck and you can only wear this high neckline if you have a long neck.”

Therefore, Lund says the coat “swallowed” Meghan’s neck.