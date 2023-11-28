The final episodes of 'The Crown' will recreate the moment when Kate Middleton allegedly caught Prince William's eye at a charity fashion show.

The Crown’s final chapter is almost here. The last six episodes of the mega-popular royal family drama drop on Netflix on Dec. 14. First-look images from the streamer offer some big hints at what’s to come, including confirmation that The Crown will dramatize the moment when a young Kate Middleton allegedly caught Prince William’s eye thanks to a risqué dress.

The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2 highlights the early days of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Justin Downing

Season 6 Part 1 of the Netflix series followed the royal family as they navigated Princess Diana’s new relationship with Dodi Fayed and the devastating fallout after her death. Part 2 will have a lighter tone, it seems, covering “the beginnings of a new royal fairytale” in Prince William’s romance with Kate Middleton.

As royal followers know, the future king and queen’s relationship began when both were students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They’d met during their first year at the school, in 2001, but it wasn’t until 2002 that Kate allegedly caught the prince’s eye romantically. The big moment happened during a charity fashion show where she donned a sheer dress as she strutted down the catwalk. William was supposedly taken with Kate. Around this time, the two became roommates and, eventually, a couple.

Kate’s daring fashion choice will be recreated in The Crown Season 6. An image from episode 9 shows Meg Bellamy as Kate, showing off her figure in the see-through garment.

‘The Crown’ recreates a royal trip to Canada in 1998

Ed McVey as Prince William, Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Luther Ford as Prince Harry in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Part 2 | Netflix

In addition to recreating the future Duchess of Cambridge’s iconic fashion choice, The Crown will also touch on a trip then-Prince Charles (Dominic West) took with his two sons shortly after Diana’s death. In March 1998, Charles, William (Ed McVey), and Harry (Luther Ford), traveled to British Columbia for a ski vacation. Photographers captured the smiling trio enjoying the slopes on Whistler Mountain. During the trip, girls trailed William, 15, everywhere, hoping to snag the prince’s attention and cementing his status as a teen heartthrob.

Charles and Camilla say ‘I do’

Dominic West as Prince Charles and Olivia Williams as Camilla in ‘The Crown’ Season 6 | Justin Downing

William isn’t the only royal whose love life will play a role in The Crown’s final episode. Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles (Olivia Williams) finally get their happily ever after, with the show dramatizing their 2005 wedding at Windsor Guildhall. The last six episodes of The Crown will also see Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) preparing for her Golden Jubilee and reflecting on the future of the monarchy as her eldest son marries his new wife.

The Crown Season 6 Part 2 is streaming on Netflix on Thursday, Dec. 14.

