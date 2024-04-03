A new version of 'Flavor of Love' could be coming to TV, but it won't involve Flavor Flav trying to find love.

An iconic reality dating show could be returning to TV. Flavor of Love, which followed rapper Flavor Flav’s search for love, might be getting a reboot, according to a recent report.

Insider teases the return of ‘Flavor of Love’

In a recent interview with Deadline, Julie Pizzi of reality TV production company 51 Minds Entertainment revealed that a reboot of Flavor of Love was in the works.

“We’re in the process of working with Flavor Flav to reimagine what Flavor of Love can feel like in this decade, which is very different. The project is really fun, a comedy in the dating space,” Pizzi explained.

Unlike in the original version of the show, Flav, 65, won’t be looking for love in the planned reboot. However, the Public Enemy hype man will be part of the process. As for where and when the show might air, that’s yet to be determined.

“We have such a deep relationship with Paramount so we will absolutely take it to them first, but we will also shop it around,” Pizzi said.

‘Flavor of Love’ premiered in 2006

Flavor of Love aired for three seasons on VH1 between 2006 and 2008. The show was created after Flav’s appearances on The Surreal Life Season 3 and its spinoff Strange Love, which followed his relationship with fellow Surreal Life cast member Brigitte Nielsen. It featured a group of women competing for Flav’s affections. While the show was a ratings hit it didn’t produce any lasting relationships. However, it did lead to multiple spinoffs, including I Love Money and Flavor of Love: Charm School Girls, and similar shows, such as Rock of Love With Bret Michaels.

Flavor of Love Season 1’s winner was Nicole “Hoopz Alexander. Chandra “Deelishis” Davis” won season 2. Tiffany “New York” Pollard placed second in seasons 1 and 2. She later went on to her own career in reality TV, starring in I Love New York and Celebrity Big Brother. She’s set to appear in House of Villains Season 2 later in 2024.

Tresha “Thing Two” won Flavor of Love Season 3. During the season 3 reunion, Flav dumped Tresha and proposed to his then-girlfriend Liz Trujillo, the mother of his son.

Flavor of Love Seasons 1-3 are streaming for free on Pluto TV.

