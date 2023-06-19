King Charles' former valet is discussing what he was really like as a father to Prince William and Prince Harry when they were growing up.

For years many royal watchers have wondered what type of father King Charles III is to his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, compared to his own upbringing and after Princess Diana’s death.

Now, someone who used to work for the royals is revealing how they witnessed Charles act around his children and what his relationship with them was really like.

Prince Harry and Prince William with King Charles III arrive at the Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference at Lancaster House | John Stillwell – WPA Pool/Getty images

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. During his time working for the now-monarch and his wife Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) he also acted as house manager, housekeeper, driver, and valet. Harrold saw firsthand what kind of father Charles was with his sons and gave insights into what their relationships were like.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo Harrold said: “He was a really good father, this is why I get so confused at Harry’s comments (in Spare). He was a very good father, he doted on them, he always made time for them, he was always with them.

“If they were at Highgrove they would be together. Obviously, as a family they would dine together, they would go out together, you’d see them walking together. They were very close and from my point of view I thought, well, how nice that he’s just like a normal father, like the same relationship I had with my own father. So that’s why I was confused with all that’s going on at the moment because they were, well I thought they were, close.”

Then-Prince Charles smiling with Prince William and Prince Harry during a family ski trip | Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

King’s former employee reveals if Charles had the same relationship with William and Harry

The former royal employee also insisted that Charles had the same relationship with both of his sons.

“Totally, 100%,” Harrold said. “I remember that because I remember wondering when I was there, I wondered if they would be treated differently because William was future king and Harry was the spare and not once did I ever see anything to make me think that. If one [was] given something, the other was given something. If one spent time with their dad, the other spent time with their dad. And if one got invited to something the other would get invited to something. They wouldn’t always be together but for example, the king might say to William ‘Go up to Birkhall, have a holiday and take some friends up there’ but he’d also say that to Harry. It was always very fair. Everything was always nicely, fairly done.”

Then-Prince Charles poses with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry during the Royal Family’s ski break at Klosters | Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Harrold added: “When Kate came on the scene, even though she was William’s girlfriend, Harry and Kate got on extremely well. I mean they were best friends and they were all treated very much equally.

“[Charles] was a very good father. I thought isn’t it nice that he’s Prince of Wales, future king at that point and he’s got a busy schedule, a really busy man — I’d be running around after him — but I always remember he always made time for the boys. From what I understand now, he equally makes time for his grandchildren.”