There’s No Way Prince Harry Didn’t Feel ‘Awkward’ Attending the Coronation Alone, King Charles’ Former Valet Claims

A few weeks prior to King Charles III‘s coronation, Prince Harry confirmed that he would be attending the ceremony himself while his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

There were several moments after he arrived at Westminster Abbey in which cameras captured the Duke of Sussex smiling and laughing with his cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands. However, someone who knows Harry and worked for the king thinks that the prince must have felt “awkward” attending the royal event alone.

Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for King Charles III’s coronation | Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Why king’s former staffer thinks Prince Harry felt ‘awkward’ attending coronation himself

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. He also acted as house manager, housekeeper, driver, and valet for Charles and Queen Camilla (formerly Camilla Parker Bowles).

Harrold watched the coronation closely and believes that Harry had to have felt “awkward” being there on his own.

Speaking on behalf of Oddspedia, Harrold said: “Watching Harry walk up on his own because that’s how the procession goes, I felt awkward for him. With everything that has gone on, there’s no way … he must have felt awkward. When he came out, obviously Beatrice and Eugenie got on with Harry and were chatting with him. I don’t think other members of the royal family would have ignored him, there’s no way that they wouldn’t have acknowledged him.”

Former butler questions if the duke was there for his father or for his king and country

Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi walking up the aisle ahead of the coronation for King Charles | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harrold also had some questions about what was behind Harry’s motivation to attend. Was it to show that he still supports his father or that he still supports his country and the monarchy?

“When he left, there was a moment where Harry was on his own because he was returning back [to the U.S.],” the former royal employee noted. “I think that was just timing and it’s his decision to go back home. If he had stayed, it would have been nice to have thought he would have been invited back to the Palace, but maybe he doesn’t want to be in that environment. Does that mean that the relationship between father and son is damaged but yet he still wanted to be there to show support for his king and country? Was he there because it’s his father or was he there because it’s his king? There’s that thinking as to what his reasons are and him being there does it show he is still willing to be part of the family?

“It’s now got to a point where it’s really difficult to read, actually. Maybe that’s why he said he would come alone, be at the Abbey, show his support, and then leave to keep himself out of the picture.”