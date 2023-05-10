Prince Harry Was Doing Something Bizarre Behind Princess Anne During the ‘Building Tension’ at Coronation, According to Body Language Expert

Many eyes were on Prince Harry when he attended King Charles III’s coronation without his wife, Meghan Markle, on May 6. The occasion marked the first time the duke had seen his family since the Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir Spare were released.

While Harry didn’t have any interactions with his father or brother Prince William, he was seen speaking to his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and their husbands. Harry was also spotted saying something briefly to Princess Anne. A body language expert then observed the prince very focused on his aunt during the ceremony.

Prince Harry smiles at Princess Anne during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s body language changed when King Charles and Prince William arrived

Body language expert Judi James is one of the people who watched Harry’s behavior toward his family during the coronation.

After walking in and being chatty with Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank, James saw Harry’s demeanor change when the king and Prince of Wales arrived.

She told The Mirror: “As Harry waited in his seat for his father and brother to arrive there were some subliminal signs of building tension or anxiety. He sucked his lips in and licked them and his blink rate increased, suggesting adrenaline prompted by nerves.”

Prince Harry and other members of the royal family attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla | Yui Mok – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the duke was doing behind Princess Anne

According to James, when William and the Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) entered the church and made their way to their seats, Harry made a point to intentionally ignore his sibling after he caught sight of him.

James said: “Harry was looking up as Charles, William, and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William’s arrival.”

James also noticed Harry do something unusual while seated behind his aunt who was one row in front of him.

The expert claimed that the duke was staring intensely at the Princess Royal explaining that “His eye-gaze fixed on his aunt Anne who was chatting in the seats in front and then his head dropped down.”

Prince Harry speaks to Princess Anne at King Charles III’s coronation | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Anne’s recent remark may have been referring to Harry and Meghan

In the days leading up to her brother’s coronation, Anne did an interview with the Canadian broadcaster CBC and was asked about the king’s choice to have a slimmed-down monarchy.

“Well, I think the ‘slimmed-down’ (monarchy) was said on a day when there were a few more people around to make that seem like a justifiable comment,” the princess stated.

Many believe that Anne was referring to Harry and Meghan with that remark. They of course stepped down from their royal duties in 2020.