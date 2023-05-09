Body Language Expert Points Out Gesture Prince Harry Made to Ignore Prince William at King Charles’ Coronation

Prince Harry attended the coronation of his father King Charles III at Westminster Abbey on May 6. The Duke of Sussex faced his family alone as his wife, Meghan Markle, stayed behind with their children in California.

Royal watchers weren’t sure what kind of reception the prince would get from his family members or how he would react toward some of his relatives. Well, a body language expert studied footage from the coronation and observed Harry ignore Prince William when he got to the church.

Prince William, Prince Harry, and other members of the royal family standing inside Westminster Abbey for King Charles III’s coronation | Aaron Chown – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry was acting like ‘the joker’ when he arrived at the coronation

Harry was seated in the third row inside Westminster Abbey with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their husbands.

According to behavioral and body language expert Judi James, the Duke of Sussex was “playing the joker” when he sat down and started pulling faces.

As James explained to Fabulous: Harry “bobbing around in the seat and wincing is pure joker prince again, suggesting the seats are too hard. He’s joking with [Beatrice’s spouse Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi] and laughing with someone to his left, rocking from side to side to get maximum sociability.”

Prince Harry makes a face during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Expert says Harry performed an ‘ignore gesture’ when he saw Prince William

When Harry’s father and brother arrived at the church, James noticed the duke making a specific gesture in an effort to ignore Prince William. As the Prince and Princess of Wales (formerly Kate Middleton) proceeded to their seats, Harry caught sight of his brother and according to James, performed an “ignore” gesture.

She told The Mirror: “Harry performed what looked like an oddly-times act of ignore or attention diversion as his father, brother, and sister-in-law walked in a procession in front of him. Harry had been chatting animatedly … jerking a thumb over his shoulder at one point, sharing a giggling laugh that seemed to involve his tongue placed between his teeth, and then doing a mutual, mirrored eye gaze with a matching lip clamp smile to Edo that seemed to signal mutual sympathy or empathy.

“Harry was looking up as Charles, William, and Kate arrived to walk past but after looking at his father, Harry turned his head again in a very odd way at a crucial point in the ceremony when all eyes and attention were on Charles and William’s arrival.”

Prince Harry with his head turned to the side during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III | Andrew Matthews – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has been one of Harry’s main targets since he stepped down

Prince William has become one of Harry’s favorite targets since the duke stepped down from royal duties in 2020.

He mentioned William in his Oprah interview explaining that their relationship was “space” and claimed that his brother was “trapped” in the institution. Harry brought up William again multiple times during his Netflix docuseries and then made more allegations against him in Spare.

Friends of William have said that the princes’ relationship seems beyond repair at this point. As a source told The Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales “feels utterly betrayed … he hates [Harry] for what he has done to the family in the books and interviews … it’s no secret he would prefer it if Harry never stepped foot in England again.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.