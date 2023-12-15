King Charles III's former butler is revealing what Prince William and the Princess of Wales are like and what they struggle with in their relationship.

These days Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) are married with three children. But just like any other couple, they hit some rough patches in their relationship a few times.

Now, a former royal family employee who worked as King Charles’ personal assistant is discussing how he felt when William and Kate broke up. Plus, what the pair used to do that they can’t do today.

King Charles’ former aide said he was ‘gutted’ when Prince William and Kate split

Grant Harrold was King Charles’ butler from 2004 to 2011. His duties included not only that of butler but also valet, housekeeper, house manager, and driver. During his time working for then-Prince Charles, he also looked after his two sons and William’s then-girlfriend. Harrold recently spoke about what William and Kate are like behind closed doors.

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, he recalled: “They are like any other happy couple. They were very careful about being photographed together and they strived to keep things private. I remember them ordering curries to the house and organizing secret cinema trips. When they lived in Tetbury, I remember going to the local pub and Kate and William were just sitting in there having a drink. We had a nice chat. They were so normal and like any other couple. And the locals just left them alone. They wouldn’t have been able to drive as they were drinking so they’d usually have a plain-clothed bodyguard sat a few tables away to give them privacy.”

Harrold also remembered how he felt when they broke up for a short time before getting back together.

He explained: “I was gutted when they briefly split but was so happy when they reconciled. That to me was the sign things were serious and William was keen to propose. When they got back together, everyone felt it was serious. They work so well together and they’re a real team. They remind me a lot of the queen and Prince Philip with their dynamic. They support each other really well.”

What the prince and princess struggle with now given their roles

Harrold said that when he worked in the royal household, William and Kate would have date nights at home that he helped the prince organize.

“William is a romantic at heart,” Harrold revealed. “I remember him asking me to help with a candlelit dinner for Kate to celebrate Valentine’s Day. It was the Valentine’s after they got engaged and shortly before their wedding. I was so happy to be involved. I can’t remember exactly what was served but I’m sure William chose Kate’s favourite dessert. He’s got a romantic side.”

However, the former royal butler believes that the Prince and Princess of Wales struggle to have those types of date nights now that they are married and have children. And he noted that they really can’t just go out on the town themselves anymore unless they go “incognito.”

“I think things had to change after they got married,” Harrold opined. “Kate and William strike me as very different people now. They’ve gone through major changes, such as marriage and kids. They’re more grown up and have responsibilities as future king and queen. They take that seriously. But it means they have to be more careful with the everyday things, like pub drinks and date nights. But I’ll bet money they still go incognito to the cinema when they can.”