Francesca Farago Reveals She Almost Quit ‘Perfect Match’ Until She Found Out She Could Date a Woman

Francesca Farago matched with multiple partners on Perfect Match but nearly quit the Netflix show when she wasn’t clicking with the men. Here’s why the reality TV star says she decided not to leave and how she “switched up the game.”

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Francesca Farago partnered with Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys on ‘Perfect Match’

Farago has been looking for her perfect match for years – she has been in several high-profile relationships with stars like The Bachelorette’s Jef Holm, model Casey Boonstra, DJ Diplo, and YouTube star Tana Mongeau. She is currently dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, who uses the platform to share his experience as a trans man and parent.

Farago starred in season 1 of Too Hot to Handle, where she coupled up with Harry Jowsey. She then appeared with Damian Powers on season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Most recently, Farago joined a crew of reality star singles on Perfect Match, where she dated Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.

Farago revealed that she nearly left the Netflix show when she wasn’t connecting with any of the men – until finding out she could match with a woman.

Francesca Farago says she only stayed on ‘Perfect Match’ when she found out she could partner with a woman

Farago told Variety that she didn’t know she would have the opportunity to date both men and women when she joined Perfect Match.

“I reached a point where I wasn’t sure if I wanted to remain in the house anymore because I just I didn’t [sic] know if there was someone for me there,” Farago shared. “I knew who was there, men-wise, and I was like, ‘I don’t know if I can waste anyone’s time by continuing to match with these men that I know I’m not going to get along with.’ Then, I found out there was a possibility of me being matched with a female, and I was like, ‘In that case, I will stay for that.’”

Farago didn’t know if the rules would allow her to match with Abbey Humphreys, but she was pleasantly surprised to see a departure from her previous reality shows. “I wasn’t even sure if it was going to happen because it was a heterosexual show. But I’m glad that it happened, and I’m glad that that relationship happened as well,” Farago said. “I kind of just switched up the game.”

Another contestant, Kariselle Snow, opened up about her sexuality on the Netflix show

Farago and Humphreys weren’t the only ones to open up about being in the LGBTQ community on the show. On episode 8 of Perfect Match, Kariselle Snow spoke with her partner, Joey Sasso, about her sexual identity.

“Since sexuality has been brought up a lot, I wanted to ask you… I know you are very comfortable with my sexuality, I know you’re very supportive… but what would your family think about you dating someone who’s bisexual?” she asked Sasso, who immediately assured her that his family wouldn’t “give a f***” (per Distractify).

Snow shared that her parents “had a really hard time” with her sexuality at first, and asked Sasso if it bothered him that the last person she fell in love with was a woman. He didn’t hesitate before answering no.